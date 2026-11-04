Wall Street rallies after Democrats win Congress, data center stocks slide

US stocks rose on Wednesday as investors bet that a divided Washington after the Democrats' midterm sweep could limit sharp policy shifts, though data centre stocks came under pressure as concerns over tighter AI regulation weighed.

Democrats seized control of both the Senate and House of Representatives, scoring stunning wins in Republican strongholds for the first time in generations in a broad voter backlash against President Donald Trump.

The prospect of fewer sweeping legislative changes lifted some large technology stocks, but companies tied to the AI infrastructure buildout fell.

"The general view that this is a clearing event, so the uncertainty related to the elections is now behind us," said Scott Chornert, head of US equity strategy at Citi Research.

Among hyperscalers, Amazon.com jumped 7.1%, while Meta Platforms added 1.6% and Alphabet gained 3.4%. At 9:46 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1,203.07 points, or 2.30%, to 52,989.79. The S&P 500 gained 129.88 points, or 1.72%, to 7,698.80, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 540.38 points, or 2.13%, to 25,912.39. The dollar weakened against most currencies and yields on long-dated Treasuries moved lower. Trump acknowledged that the US-Israeli war on Iran played a role in his party's defeat in the elections. Elon Musk-led SpaceX and Tesla were among the laggards, down 1.9% and 3.9%, respectively. Musk had spent nearly half a billion dollars backing Republican candidates, including efforts to keep Republicans in control in Texas, the home state of both companies.

Eight of the 11 S&P 500 sectors were trading higher, with consumer discretionary stocks leading gains. AI trade in focus The AI trade will be in focus after Democrats made gains in key data centre states, including Texas and Georgia, where public opposition to the industry's rapid expansion has been growing. "It's pretty clear that the AI trade will face some headwinds there.... If you push out the pace or change the pace of the data centre buildout, you begin to change the fundamental trajectory for many of those suppliers," Chornert added. The AI trade has come under some pressure recently as investors grow wary of Big Tech's soaring AI spending and little evidence of adequate returns. The tech-heavy Nasdaq-100 index confirmed a technical correction on Monday.

Shares of data centre operators IREN, Hut 8, Applied Digital and Core Scientific fell between 1.2% and 13%. Chip stocks were muted despite AMD forecasting faster-than-expected growth in 2027 as its data centre sales surged. Shares of the chipmaker were last up 4.8% in choppy trading. Defence stocks Northrop Grumman, RTX and Lockheed Martin fell sharply, as Trump's $1.5 trillion budget request could now face a tougher road in Congress. Solar and clean energy-related companies moved higher, as a Democratic sweep could reinforce expectations that federal support for clean energy development would remain in place. The Invesco Solar ETF climbed 8.3%. McDonald's gained 3.9% after the fast-food chain beat quarterly profit estimates, while Block jumped 15% after the payments company raised its full-year gross profit outlook.