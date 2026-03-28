Washington-area airports halt flights after chemical smell at ATC centre

Airports serving Washington, D.C., Baltimore and some cities in Virginia briefly halted all flights Friday evening because of what federal authorities said was a strong chemical smell at the flight centre that controls traffic into the airports.

According to a spokesperson with the Department of Transportation, the Federal Aviation Administration temporarily stopped traffic at at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, Washington Dulles International Airport, Baltimore-Washington International Airport, CharlottesvilleAlbemarle Airport and Richmond International Airport because of a the chemical odor at the Potomac TRACON.

The TRACON is a terminal radar approach control facility that manages air traffic for those regions, according to the FAA website.