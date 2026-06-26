Watergate would be 12-hour news story today: Vance compares Trump to Nixon

Vice President JD Vance on Thursday said the Watergate scandal that brought down President Richard Nixon would have been a blip in today's news cycle, and he drew parallels between Nixon and President Donald Trump -- arguing that both were targeted by "deep state" forces.

Vance described his admiration for Nixon during a conversation at the Richard Nixon Presidential Library in Yorba Linda, California. Widely expected to be a presidential contender in 2028, Vance spoke at the library while promoting his new book, "Communion." After talking about the book and his faith journey, Vance shifted to Nixon, saying the legacy of the 37th president is "enjoying a bit of a renaissance." "If Watergate happened tomorrow, it would be like a 12-hour news story. The idea that it would have taken down a presidency is crazy," Vance said.