"We do not accept negotiations under the shadow of threats," Parliament speaker Mohammed Bagher Qalibaf wrote early Tuesday morning in Tehran in a social media post on X.

He accused the United States of wanting Iran to surrender and said that on the contrary, Iran has been preparing "to reveal new cards on the battlefield." President Donald Trump said Vice President JD Vance, his son-in-law Jared Kushner and envoy Steve Witkoff would be going Monday to Islamabad, where Pakistani officials were preparing the venue, but Iranians made no commitment to a second round of talks with the US, and Vance's motorcade was later spotted at the White House. Trump said he's "highly unlikely" to renew the ceasefire before it expires at 0000 GMT Wednesday (8 pm ET Tuesday.) The escalating standoff threatened to deepen the energy crisis roiling the global economy after nearly two months of fighting that Iran's forensic chief has killed at least 3,375 people in Iran.