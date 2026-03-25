We have won this, militarily they are 'dead': Trump on West Asia war

US President Donald Trump said that the US has won the war, adding that Iran's navy and air force have been completely decimated.

Speaking at the Swearing-In Ceremony for the Secretary of Homeland Security, Trump said, "We're in negotiations right now. I can tell you, they'd like to make a deal and who wouldn't if you were there? Look, their navy's gone, their air force is gone, their communications are gone. pretty much everything they have is gone."

On how hopeful he is that the peace negotiations with Iran will work out, Trump said, "I think we are going to end it. I cannot tell you for sure. We have won this... We literally have planes flying over Tehran and other parts of their country. They can't do a thing about it. For instance, if I wanna take down that power plant, they can't do a thing about it... They are totally defeated... Militarily, they are dead."

Trump pointed out that Iran will not have any nuclear weapons. "We will have control of anything we want. If we can end this without more lives being lost, without knocking out $10 billion electric plants, that are brand new, the apple of their eye, I would like to be able to do that. They can't have certain things. It starts with no nuclear weapons, and they have agreed to that. There won't be any nuclear weapons. We are in about the best bargaining position. We are way ahead of schedule. They have no Navy, no Air Force and no missile protection," he said.

On why he is holding the talks regarding negotiations with Iran amidst the ongoing West Asia conflict, Trump said, "Because they are going to make a deal... They gave us a present yesterday, and it arrived today. It was a very big present worth a tremendous amount of money... It was a very significant price, and they gave it to us, and they said that they were gonna give it. That meant one thing to me: that we are dealing with the right people... It was oil and gas related... The leadership was killed. All gone. Khamenei was all gone, as the expression goes, the past Supreme Leader. Then the new Supreme Leader was, at a minimum, racked up pretty good... We are dealing with a group of people who turned out. The present they gave to us was very significant... They are the only ones that could have done it... It was related to the flow, to the Strait (of Hormuz)."

Trump said that, nevertheless, he does not trust Iran. "I don't trust anybody. Why do you say trust? Do you think I trust them? I don't trust them." Asserting that the US has killed all of Iran's leadership, Trump said, "We have a new group, and we can easily do that, but let's see how they turn out. This is a change in the regime because the leaders are all very different from the ones that we started off with, who created all those problems." On what made him pursue the ceasefire amidst the ongoing West Asia conflict, Trump said, " The fact that they are talking to us and they are talking sense. It all starts with: they cannot have a nuclear weapon. They said, what are the top 10? I said, number 1, 2 and 3 is they can't have a nuclear weapon. They have agreed that they will never have a nuclear weapon."

Trump, while speaking on the negotiations with Iran amidst the ongoing West Asia conflict, said that Iran wants to make a deal. Trump said, "We are in negotiations right now... The other side would like to make a deal... All of the anti-aircraft and most of their missiles are gone... Today we were gonna have the privilege of shooting down a very big electric generation plant, one of the biggest in the world... We held off based on the fact that we are negotiating." Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump has triggered intense diplomatic speculation regarding a potential mediating role for Islamabad in the ongoing Washington-Tehran standoff, after he shared an official statement from Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.