'We'll see', says Trump on Iran's new supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei

United States President Donald Trump has declined to offer a formal assessment of Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei's elevation as Iran's new Supreme Leader, sufficing with the brief remark, "We'll see what happens."

The 56-year-old was designated to the country's highest office by the 88-member Assembly of Experts. The clerical body confirmed he was "appointed and introduced as the third leader of the sacred system of the Islamic Republic of Iran, based on the decisive vote of the respected representatives of the Assembly of Experts".

This transition occurs amidst significant regional volatility, following a military campaign that resulted in the death of the former leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. In a conversation with The Times of Israel, Trump declined to provide an extensive critique of the selection, despite his previous public assertions that the younger Khamenei was a "lightweight" and an "unacceptable" candidate.

Before the official announcement, Trump had expressed a desire for a role in the succession process. Speaking to ABC News, he suggested that the longevity of any new Iranian leader depended on American recognition, stating: "If he doesn't get approval from us, he's not going to last long." Despite these warnings and the ongoing conflict, the Assembly of Experts maintained a firm position. The clerical body noted that it "did not hesitate for a minute" in finalising the succession, despite what it characterised as "the brutal aggression of the criminal America and the evil Zionist regime." Internal support for the new leader was swiftly formalised by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). The elite force declared it was "ready for complete obedience and self-sacrifice in carrying out the divine commands of the Guardian Jurist of the time, His Eminence Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei."

The Times of Israel highlighted that Mojtaba Khamenei has long operated as his father's "gatekeeper," a role that allowed him to cultivate substantial influence within the nation's security and political frameworks. His lack of a formal government role has previously sparked domestic debate, with critics questioning the optics of dynastic succession in a post-revolutionary state. The appointment has drawn sharp threats from regional adversaries. According to The Times of Israel, Defence Minister Israel Katz warned that any individual chosen to lead the Iranian administration would be considered "an unequivocal target for elimination." The Israeli military reiterated this stance on Sunday, cautioning that it would "continue to pursue any successor and any person who seeks to appoint a successor" to the previous leadership. They explicitly warned those participating in the selection meeting that they would "not hesitate to target you, either."