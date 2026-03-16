West Asia conflict: Dubai airport shut, flights diverted after drone attack

Emirates on Monday said all flights to and from Dubai have been temporarily suspended after a drone attack forced the airport to shut down operations. The airline also urged passengers not to travel to the airport, saying updates would be provided when available.

The suspension followed a drone incident near Dubai International Airport (DXB) that affected one of the airport’s fuel tanks, the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority said.

Soon after, the Dubai Media Office said the fire caused by the impact on one of the fuel tanks near Dubai International Airport had been contained. "No injuries have been reported," it added.