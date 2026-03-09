G7 nations to consider emergency oil release amid global price surge

The report further stated that the United States (US) and two other member nations have expressed their support for such a release. G7 members include Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, and the US.

How big are these reserves?

About 1.2 billion barrels of oil are held in strategic reserves by the 32 members of the IEA under a collective emergency mechanism meant to respond to oil price shocks. Out of this, the US and Japan account for about 700 million barrels. According to a source cited by the Financial Times, some US officials believe a coordinated release of 300–400 million barrels could be appropriate to tackle the supply crunch and control the prices.

This comes after oil prices across the globe soared to $116.71 a barrel on Monday before falling back a little after the news of the G7 meeting surfaced. Monday's meeting comes after the IEA held an emergency meeting last week and said that it is "ready to act to support the stability of oil markets," the report added. The organisation also said that the stock could last nearly one month of total oil demand in IEA countries and over 140 days of net imports.