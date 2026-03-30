West Asia war: Trump says US could 'take the oil' in Iran; Brent at $115

The conflict in West Asia has entered its fifth week. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has ordered the military to expand its invasion of southern Lebanon, while US President Donald Trump claimed that Washington could very much like to "take the oil in Iran".

Here are the key developments as of 9 am on Monday:

India updates

• On Sunday, March 29, the central government authorised an ad hoc allocation of Public Distribution System (PDS) Superior Kerosene Oil (SKO) to states and Union territories.

• Coal India’s e-auction premium rose to about 35 per cent above notified prices in February 2026.

• Two Indian LPG carriers carrying about 94,000 tonnes of cargo have safely crossed the Strait of Hormuz and are now heading to Mumbai and Mangaluru. • Kuwait’s Ministry of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy said an Indian worker was killed at a major power plant following Iranian strikes on Sunday evening. US developments • Trump said Iran had agreed to allow 20 ships carrying oil through the Strait of Hormuz starting Monday morning and continuing over the next few days "out of a sign of respect." • Trump also said Iran gave the US most of the 15 demands issued to Tehran to end the war.

ALSO READ: Trump claims regime change in Iran has already occurred amid West Asia war • Trump on Sunday (local time) claimed there had been a regime change in Iran, pointing to the destruction of newly appointed leadership and referring to Mojtaba Khamenei. Iran’s latest moves • Early Monday morning, a petrochemical facility in northern Iran was hit. Iranian media reported that a unit of the Tabriz Petrochemical complex was struck. • Iran’s joint military command spokesperson Ebrahim Zolfaghari said the private residences of US and Israeli officials would now be considered legitimate targets. He said the decision followed US and Israeli strikes on residential areas in several Iranian cities.

• The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) confirmed on Sunday that Iran’s Khondab Heavy Water Plant has suffered severe damage and is no longer operational after Israeli strikes. Israel’s moves • The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Sunday that it carried out a “wide-scale wave of strikes” targeting Iranian military infrastructure in central Tehran. • The IDF also said it struck a key facility used to manufacture components for ballistic missiles. It added that operations in Lebanon led to the elimination of Hezbollah militants. • Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the ongoing military campaign was creating “visible cracks” in what he described as the “terror regime in Tehran".

• Netanyahu also announced that Israel would widen its invasion of southern Lebanon, expanding what he called the “existing security strip” as operations against Hezbollah continue. Developments in Gulf countries • Authorities in Bahrain activated alarm sirens early Monday and asked residents to “remain calm and head to the nearest safe place”. It was the third siren activation within four hours. • Pakistan said on Sunday that it plans to host talks between the US and Iran soon. However, there has been no confirmation yet from Washington or Tehran. ALSO READ: Iran's Khondab heavy water plant damaged after Israeli strikes, says IAEA • Economist Jeffrey Sachs warned the UAE against joining the conflict. He said the UAE had entered an “absurd mess” and warned that Dubai and Abu Dhabi could face severe consequences if the country becomes directly involved in the war.