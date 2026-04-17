West Asia war: Trump may extend ceasefire with Iran amid Hormuz blockade

US President Donald Trump on Thursday signalled he is open to extending the Iran ceasefire, even as Washington stepped up pressure on Tehran through military and economic measures, according to a report by Associated Press.

The current 14-day ceasefire is due to end on April 22. Trump said the deadline for a deal could be extended if talks continue to make progress. He also claimed negotiations were moving ahead and said he may attend the signing of an agreement if one is reached.

“If the deal is signed in Islamabad, I might go,” Trump said, praising Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Army Chief Asim Munir for their role in mediating.

Meanwhile, Israel and Lebanon agreed to a ceasefire , which came into effect at midnight on Thursday. Here are the key developments as of 10 am on Friday: US developments Trump said the US is heading towards “victory very shortly” against Iran, referring to ongoing military developments.

The US has expanded its naval operations beyond blocking Iranian ports. Its forces can now stop ships worldwide suspected of carrying supplies to Tehran, including oil, metals, weapons and electronics.

The United States Central Command (Centcom) said over 10,000 personnel, more than a dozen ships, and over 100 aircraft are enforcing the blockade.

US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth said forces are ready to resume combat if Iran does not agree to a deal. “You Iran, can choose a prosperous future, a golden bridge, and we hope that you do for the people of Iran,” he said.

The US House rejected a resolution seeking to limit Trump’s military action against Iran, with Republicans largely backing the administration.

White House official Stephen Miller said the naval blockade is “squeezing the economic life” out of Iran and reiterated opposition to Tehran acquiring nuclear weapons. READ: Trump claims Iran ready to hand over enriched uranium, says deal 'close'