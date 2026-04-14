West Asia war: Iran offers 5-yr enrichment halt; talks likely on Apr 16

The US and Iran are considering a second round of talks on Thursday, April 16, after peace negotiations in Islamabad failed last weekend, according to a report by the Associated Press.

Here are the key developments as of 10 am on Tuesday: During the peace talks in Islamabad , Washington asked Tehran to halt uranium enrichment for 20 years, but Iran announced on Monday that it would agree to only a five-year pause, The New York Times reported.Here are the key developments as of 10 am on Tuesday:

US developments

• President Donald Trump said on Monday that the US military has started a blockade of Iranian ports and coastal areas . Iran responded with warnings targeting ports in the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman.

• Trump said Iran had reached out to Washington for another round of talks, even as the US moved ahead with the naval blockade. • He claimed that Iran’s navy had been “completely obliterated”, alleging that 158 ships were destroyed and now lie “at the bottom of the sea”. He added that smaller “fast attack ships” were not targeted. • A United States official said the US Navy has deployed at least 15 ships in the region, including the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln and multiple destroyers, which could enforce the blockade. ALSO READ: How the US naval blockade of Iran might work and what it could mean • The US has warned it will “vigorously prosecute” anyone involved in buying or selling sanctioned Iranian oil.

Iran’s latest moves • Iran has responded to a US demand to halt uranium enrichment for 20 years by offering to limit it to five years, according to The New York Times. • President Masoud Pezeshkian said the country’s “national resistance” has prevented foreign efforts to weaken Iran. • He added that attempts by “enemies” to destabilise the country had failed, praising the people’s “resistance and perseverance” during the ongoing tensions. • Iranian envoy Mohammad Fathali said Tehran is open to fresh talks with the US, but only if Washington avoids “unlawful demands” and respects Iran’s conditions.

Israel’s military stance • Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has appointed Major General Roman Gofman as the next head of the Mossad. • Talks between Israel and Lebanon are scheduled in Washington DC on Tuesday (local time), with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio expected to attend. • The Israeli Defence Forces said it intercepted more than 10 aerial threats from Lebanon. It also claimed that over 250 Hezbollah commanders were killed in recent strikes. • Netanyahu backed the US decision to impose a naval blockade on Iran, saying both countries are working closely together. Developments in Gulf countries • Hezbollah said it will not accept any outcome from the ongoing Lebanon-Israel talks in the US.

• The group claimed responsibility for 43 attacks on Israeli positions on Sunday, saying the strikes were in response to alleged ceasefire violations. India-related developments • Two sanctioned supertankers carrying Iranian crude have anchored near Indian ports, the first such shipments in nearly seven years. • The vessels, MT Jaya and MT Felicity, each carrying about two million barrels of crude, are stationed near Paradip in Odisha and Sikka in Gujarat. • Iranian envoy Mohammad Fathali said that Iran charged no toll from Indian ships passing through the Strait of Hormuz. • India has denied reports that it paid Tehran to allow LPG shipments through the strait. Around 15 Indian-flagged vessels are currently stuck in the Persian Gulf.