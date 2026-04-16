West Asia war: Iran threatens to halt Gulf trade as US mulls new sanctions

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer hit back after Trump criticised the UK for staying out of strikes on Iran and hinted at reviewing a trade deal. “It is not our war,” Starmer told Parliament.

Here are the key developments as of 10 am Thursday:

US developments

The White House clarified on Wednesday that reports claiming the US had formally sought an extension of the ongoing ceasefire were not accurate. It added that diplomatic talks with Iran are still active and “productive and ongoing”.

Trump said the war with Iran was close to over, asking the world to brace for an "amazing two days", as Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir reached Tehran to help prevent fresh conflict.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent warned that Washington is ready to increase economic pressure on Iran. He said secondary sanctions could be imposed on financial institutions, including those in China, if they are found supporting Iranian financial flows.

Trump also claimed that China has agreed not to supply weapons to Iran, amid reports that Beijing had considered such transfers.

US Navy warships have warned merchant vessels near Iran that they may be boarded and forced to comply with the blockade.

Iran’s latest moves

Iran’s top military leadership warned it could completely block exports and imports across the Persian Gulf, the Sea of Oman and the Red Sea if the US blockade continues.

According to a report by the Financial Times, Iran has obtained a Chinese spy satellite, enhancing its ability to monitor and target US military bases in West Asia.

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi met Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir in Tehran and appreciated Pakistan’s efforts to support dialogue, stressing the need for regional peace.

Israel’s military stance

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel and the US share “identical goals” in the conflict with Iran.

He added that the US has been keeping Israel informed about its talks with Tehran. Both countries want Iran’s enriched material removed, its enrichment programme stopped and key shipping routes reopened.

Netanyahu said Israeli forces are continuing targeted strikes against Hezbollah in southern Lebanon, while also engaging in talks aimed at long-term peace.

A Lebanese armed group claimed it carried out 39 operations in the past 24 hours, targeting Israeli positions, troops, and vehicles, according to Al Jazeera.

Developments in Gulf countries

Hezbollah criticised the Lebanese government’s decision to hold talks with Israel, calling it “a national sin” and warning it could deepen divisions within the country.

Hezbollah lawmaker Hassan Fadlallah said a recent US-mediated meeting between Lebanese and Israeli officials does not represent the will of the Lebanese people.

India-related developments

India is set to increase imports of liquefied natural gas and liquefied petroleum gas from the US. Both countries are also exploring a deal on small modular reactors.

Around 4 million barrels of Iranian oil have reached India, marking the first such imports in seven years, as buyers move quickly before a US grace period ends.

India’s merchandise trade deficit narrowed to $20.67 billion in March, even as the Iran conflict poses risks to exports and raises energy costs.



Merchandise exports rose to $38.92 billion in March from $36.61 billion in February, while imports fell to $59.59 billion from $63.71 billion.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India has allowed companies to reduce IPO sizes by up to 50 per cent without additional paperwork, as market uncertainty linked to the conflict affects fundraising plans.

Oil prices