West Asia crisis: Trump says he does not want to extend ceasefire with Iran

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday said he does not intend to extend the ongoing ceasefire with Iran, adding that Washington remains in a strong negotiating position and expects to secure what he described as a favourable deal.

In an interview to CNBC, Trump ruled out prolonging the truce. “I don't want to do that. We don't have that much time,” he said when asked about extending the ceasefire. The two-week ceasefire that began on April 8 is due to expire on Wednesday evening, April 22.

Meanwhile, the US has expressed confidence that talks with Iran will move forward in Pakistan, with reports suggesting Vice President JD Vance will lead a delegation there for talks aimed at ending the conflict, now in its third month. A senior Iranian official told Reuters that Tehran is considering participation in the proposed discussions. However, Tehran has yet to confirm its participation, and Iranian state media reported that no delegation had departed for Islamabad yet.

With uncertainty surrounding the last-minute diplomatic push, Trump indicated that military action could resume if an agreement is not reached soon. “I expect to be bombing because I think that's a better attitude to go in with. But we're ready to go. I mean, the military is raring to go,” he said. After his interview with CNBC, Trump wrote on social media, "To the Iranian leaders, who will soon be in negotiations with my representatives: I would greatly appreciate the release of these women." "I am sure that they will respect the fact that you did so. Please do them no harm! Would be a great start to our negotiations," he said in his post on Truth Social.