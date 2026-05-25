West Asia crisis: Why Trump is asking Arab leaders to join Abraham Accords

US President Donald Trump , in a high-level call with West Asian leaders on Saturday, said that if a deal is achieved to end the war with Iran, he wants them to sign the Abraham Accords, reported Axios. Trump’s remarks signal Washington’s attempt to use a potential Iran deal to push for a broader geopolitical realignment in the region.

The Abraham Accords are a series of peace agreements brokered by the US to establish diplomatic ties between Israel and several Arab nations.

According to the report, Trump held a call with the leaders of Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Qatar, Pakistan, Turkey, Egypt, Jordan, and Bahrain to discuss the emerging deal with Iran. During the conversation, he said countries not already part of the Abraham Accords should normalise ties with Israel after the war ends.

The report said several leaders were surprised by the proposal, particularly those from countries such as Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Pakistan, which do not have formal diplomatic relations with Israel. On Sunday, the US President, on his social media platform Truth Social, said that he wants more West Asian nations to join the accords and hinted that Iran could also become part of the agreement in the future. What are the Abraham Accords? First proposed in 2020, the Abraham Accords were a series of peace agreements that led to the normalisation of diplomatic relations between Israel and several Arab countries. The UAE was the first nation to sign the accords in 2020, followed by Bahrain and, later, Morocco and Sudan.

For decades, tensions in the West Asia region were shaped by the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, with many Arab nations refusing to establish formal diplomatic ties with Israel. The agreements marked a major geopolitical shift in the region by opening diplomatic and economic engagement between Israel and several Arab states despite the unresolved Palestinian issue. The accords led to cooperation between Israel and participating countries in areas such as trade, investment, tourism, technology, and security. Why is Trump pushing for an expansion now? The war in West Asia, which has continued for nearly three months, along with disruptions around the Strait of Hormuz, has increased concerns over global energy supplies and economic stability, prompting several countries to push for a diplomatic resolution. Iran is also facing mounting pressure as the conflict adds to strains on its already weakened economy.