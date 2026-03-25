What is the 15-point plan given by US to Iran to end the West Asia war?

In its bid to end the ongoing war, the Trump administration has proposed a 15-point ceasefire plan to Iran. According to a report by The New York Times (NYT), the proposal was conveyed to Tehran through intermediaries from Pakistan, which has also offered to host renewed negotiations between Washington and Tehran.

It remains unclear how widely the plan has been shared among Iranian officials or whether Tehran is likely to accept it as a basis for talks. There is also uncertainty over whether Israel, which has been conducting strikes on Iran alongside the US, is aligned with the proposal.

What does the 15-point ceasefire plan propose? Though the full 15-point plan is not yet available, it mainly focuses on Iran’s ballistic missile and nuclear programmes, including a demand to end uranium enrichment on Iranian soil, reported the NYT, citing sources. Since the war began on February 28, the US and Israel have targeted Iran’s missile systems, launchers, production facilities and nuclear infrastructure. Both American and Israeli leadership have repeatedly said they will not allow Iran to possess nuclear weapons. Despite these strikes, Iran has continued missile attacks on Israel and neighbouring Arab countries and is still believed to hold around 440 kilograms of highly enriched uranium.

The proposal also addresses the issue of maritime access, particularly the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz. Since the start of the war, the key waterway has been effectively blocked for most Western ships, disrupting global supplies of oil and natural gas and pushing prices higher. Will the US proposal help end the war soon? Despite the ceasefire initiative, there seems to be no immediate end to hostilities. Karoline Leavitt, the White House press secretary, acknowledged that diplomatic efforts are underway but stressed that military operations continue. She said that even as negotiations are explored, Operation Epic Fury is proceeding to meet objectives set by US President Donald Trump and the Pentagon.