West Asia war damages over 40 energy assets, risks supply disruption: IEA

By Ben Westcott

More than 40 energy assets across nine countries in West Asia have been “severely or very severely” damaged by the war in West Asia, International Energy Agency Executive Director Fatih Birol said, potentially prolonging disruptions to global supply chains after the conflict ends.

More than three weeks of conflict in West Asia have upended the entire energy supply chain, all but closing the vital Strait of Hormuz and leading to surging crude, natural gas and fuel prices. The effect of the current disruptions is equivalent to the two major oil crises in the 1970s and the 2022 natural gas crisis after Russia invaded Ukraine “all put together,” Birol said. The damage means it will take some time for the oil fields, refineries and pipelines to come back online, Birol said Monday at Australia’s National Press Club in the capital, Canberra.

“Not only oil and gas, but some of the vital arteries of the global economy — such as petrochemicals, such as fertilisers, such as sulfur, such as helium — their trade is all interrupted, which will have serious consequences for the global economy,” he said. Asia is at the forefront of this crisis, because of its heavy reliance on crude from the region, Birol said. Asked about China’s decision to curb fuel exports, he said the whole world needed to face the energy crisis together. “Every country first looks at its own domestic interest, but in such a situation, to have serious export restrictions without justification, might not be something which gets plus points from the international community,” he said.