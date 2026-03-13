West Asia war updates: Israel says Iran offensive progressing; Brent slips

The US-Israeli conflict with Iran entered its 14th day on Friday, with tensions continuing across West Asia and concerns rising over energy supplies and regional security. India said it is taking steps to protect energy supply chains and ensure the safety of its citizens in Iran, while political leaders traded accusations over LPG shortages.

Meanwhile, Iran accused the US of rejecting a proposal aimed at ensuring “no nuclear weapons”, Israel said the campaign against Tehran was “going better than expected”, and global oil prices eased slightly after the US allowed limited purchases of Russian oil already at sea.

Here are the key developments in the ongoing war as of 9 am on Friday:

India updates on fuel supply and citizen safety • Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday criticised those spreading panic over LPG availability in India. He said such attempts only expose those making the claims and harm the country. • Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri assured Parliament that India’s energy supplies remain secure despite major global disruptions caused by the conflict in West Asia and the closure of the Strait of Hormuz. • The Punjab Legislative Assembly passed a unanimous resolution on Thursday, blaming the Centre’s foreign policy for the shortage and price rise of LPG, saying it has caused difficulties for people across the country.

• IT services company HCLTech allowed employees at its Chennai centre to work from home on Thursday and Friday after its canteens ran out of LPG cylinders, affecting cooking operations. • Congress leader Rahul Gandhi alleged that India’s energy security has been affected due to a “flawed” foreign policy. He said the government must plan in advance to avoid hardship for crores of people amid reports of LPG shortages. ALSO READ: Iran war, rising fuel costs could boost Panama Canal traffic: Administrator • India also highlighted its diplomatic efforts to safeguard national interests. During the weekly briefing, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the government is working to ensure the safety of around 9,000 Indian nationals in Iran, with several students and others already returning home with assistance from the embassy.

Iran’s latest moves in the conflict • Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi on Friday said American negotiators rejected Iran’s proposal aimed at ensuring “no nuclear weapons” because they did not understand the technical details. He said Iran had suggested mechanisms to guarantee there would be “no nuclear weapons”, but the proposal was dismissed by the US side. • Pro-Iranian hackers have begun targeting websites across West Asia and are increasingly attempting attacks in the United States. Hackers supporting Iran claimed responsibility for a cyberattack on Wednesday against US medical device company Stryker Corporation. • Iran’s new Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei on Thursday urged neighbouring Muslim-majority countries to clearly state their position regarding the “aggressors” against Iran and the “killers of its people”. He also called for the immediate closure of foreign military bases in the region.

US developments in the West Asia conflict • A US military refuelling aircraft involved in operations against Iran crashed in Iraq , according to United States Central Command, with rescue operations underway. • The US has issued a second authorisation allowing buyers to take Russian oil cargoes that are already at sea. US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said the decision is a “narrowly tailored, short-term measure” that “applies only to oil already in transit and will not provide significant financial benefit to the Russian government". • US President Donald Trump said the situation involving Iran was developing “very rapidly” and praised the strength of the American military. “The situation with Iran is moving along very rapidly. It's doing very well,” Trump said.

• Trump also said Iran’s national football team would be allowed to travel to the United States for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, but suggested players should reconsider the trip because of concerns about their “life and safety” amid rising tensions between the two countries. Israel’s latest moves • Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the joint US-Israel strikes have severely weakened Iran and its clerical leadership but may not lead to regime change without an internal uprising. • Netanyahu also said the campaign against Iran is “going better than expected” and that Israel is now “stronger than ever”. He added that there is “no life insurance” for Iran’s newly chosen Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei.