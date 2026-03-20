US begins Strait of Hormuz reopening push with war planes, but risks remain

The United States (US) and its allies have reportedly launched a coordinated military campaign to reopen the Strait of Hormuz after Iranian attacks brought commercial shipping to a near halt in early March, according to a report by the Wall Street Journal. The disruption follows the February 28 US-Israel strikes on Iran, which triggered the Iranian retaliation targeting ships, ports and energy infrastructure across the Gulf.

Traffic through the strait, a narrow passage between Iran and Oman, has sharply declined after repeated drone, missile, and small-boat attacks on vessels. At least 20 per cent of global oil flows through this route, making the disruption one of the most serious shocks to energy markets in recent years. Consequently, oil prices have already surged past $100 a barrel, reflecting fears of prolonged supply disruption.

What measures is the US using to reopen the Strait of Hormuz The Pentagon’s approach is reportedly phased and focused on reducing immediate threats before restoring shipping. The current phase relies heavily on air power and precision strikes, according to a report by the Wall Street Journal. A-10 “Warthog” aircraft are being used to target Iranian fast-attack boats, which are small, agile vessels that can lay mines or harass tankers. These aircraft are equipped with a 30mm cannon and bombs suited for low-altitude strikes, reported Business Insider. In addition to this, AH-64 Apache helicopters are also being used for the purpose of intercepting drones and attacking boats used in the Iranian assault. These Apache helicopters are effective for attacking moving maritime targets and low-flying objects.

The US has also carried out strikes on missile batteries, drone hubs and underground storage facilities linked to Iran’s naval operations, WSJ reported. More than 120 vessels have been damaged or destroyed so far, according to US officials. In parallel, a Marine rapid-response unit is being moved to the region, with the possibility of securing key islands off Iran’s southern coast to stabilise the shipping lanes. The challenge of Iranian strike threats on ground However, despite sustained strikes, Iran retains significant asymmetric capabilities, WSJ said. These include mobile missile launchers, drones, and small boats that can be quickly deployed from hidden coastal bases.

There is also an element of doubt as far as the use of naval mines is concerned. Although US officials at times seek to play down confirmed mining activity, the perceived threat has been enough to keep vessels at bay. The geography of the area has contributed to the problem. It is only about 24 miles at its narrowest, and as such, it has been challenging to protect against missile or drone attacks. How long can it take for the US to fully reopen Hormuz US officials cited by the WSJ have indicated that restoring safe passage is possible but will take time. The current objective is not to remove all threats but to reduce risk to a level where escorted shipping can resume.