What Asian stock investors need to watch ahead of US midterm elections

By Abhishek Vishnoi and Winnie Hsu

Asia’s AI-heavy stock markets face a new US policy wildcard in the midterm elections, with the outcome potentially reshaping the tech trade and sectors from clean energy to defence.

A Democratic sweep of both chambers of Congress would likely bring greater scrutiny of the AI industry and data-center buildout. An unexpected Republican hold would offer more policy continuity, potentially benefiting Korean and Taiwanese chipmakers and other suppliers to the US technology boom, according to strategists. Currently, polls and prediction markets indicate a high likelihood that Republicans will lose control of the House of Representatives, while the outcome for the Senate is less certain.

Beyond technology, Chinese clean-energy companies could benefit from a stronger Democratic showing, while Japanese defense firms may fare better if Republicans retain control of Congress. A divided government could provide an indirect tailwind for equities by restraining fiscal expansion and putting downward pressure on US bond yields, Lombard Odier noted. The vote comes at a sensitive time for Asia’s AI trade. Investors are already grappling with elevated borrowing costs, questions over how long the memory-chip boom can last and whether debt-fueled spending on AI infrastructure will generate sufficient returns. The midterms add another uncertainty as issues including AI safety, data-center development and power costs become increasingly politicized in Washington.

“If Dems sweep next week, those issues could become more pressing and those fears could spur another pullback in AI stocks,” said Phillip Wool, head of portfolio management at Rayliant Global Advisors. “Anything that’s a threat to AI is going to weigh heavily on sentiment toward stocks in Korea, Taiwan, Japan, and maybe to a lesser extent, China.” Still, President Donald Trump retains veto power and broad authority over tariffs, immigration and foreign policy, limiting Democrats’ ability to change his agenda. AI Policy Test Asia has more at stake in the AI investment boom than most regions, with South Korea and Taiwan supplying many of the advanced semiconductors and other critical hardware underpinning the US data-center buildout.

That exposure could leave the region vulnerable if a Democratic Congress intensifies scrutiny of the industry. Potential areas of focus include requiring AI developers to shoulder more of the costs of powering data centers and greater congressional oversight of trade and technology policy. Measures that raise infrastructure and power costs or make data-center development more difficult could add to investor concerns over the vast sums being spent on AI and the growing debt burden used to finance that expansion. “Potential changes to the US AI infrastructure build-out, data-center development or technology restrictions could ultimately reverberate through Asian supply chains” at a time when some money has rotated from AI stocks toward areas such as financials, healthcare and utilities, said Afdhal Rahman, executive director of Wealth Advisory at Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp.

Still, investors broadly expect global demand for AI computing power and infrastructure to remain durable regardless of who controls Congress. Korean and Taiwanese chipmakers remain integral parts of that structural investment, leaving them well placed to weather different election outcomes, Pruksa Iamthongthong, head of APAC equities at Aberdeen Investments, said. Stocks to watch: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., Samsung Electronics Co., SK Hynix Inc., Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Quanta Computer Inc., Advantest Corp., Delta Electronics Inc. Trade and Clean Energy The election may also have implications for Chinese stocks, though investors see fewer clear-cut outcomes. A Democratic sweep and the party’s greater support for clean energy could improve sentiment toward Chinese solar, battery and electric-vehicle companies, according to Rayliant’s Wool. If Democrats take control of Congress, constraints on his domestic agenda could push the administration to rely more heavily on executive powers, leaving trade as one area where the White House retains considerable room to act.

“Tariffs and trade represent the highest-beta channel,” said Wei Li, head of multi-asset investments at BNP Paribas Securities (China), who sees scope for trade tensions to escalate under divided government. Others expect the midterms to have only a limited impact on Chinese equities because the broad direction of US policy toward Beijing enjoys bipartisan support. China’s more diversified export markets and improving technological capabilities also provide some insulation from shifts in Washington, June Chua, head of Asia equities at Manulife Investment Management, said. Stocks to watch: Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd., BYD Co., Sungrow Power Supply Co., LONGi Green Energy Technology Co., Jinko Solar Co.

Japan and Geopolitics For Japanese investors, the election is also being viewed through the lens of geopolitics and oil. Some, including Kazuyuki Muramatsu, head of investment management at Nagomi Capital, are bracing for a break with the historical pattern of stocks rallying after US midterm elections. Trump has hinted that US forces could resume strikes on Iran after the vote, raising the risk of another surge in energy prices. A potential climb in oil toward $120 a barrel “would overshadow expectations that positive developments could follow the midterms,” Muramatsu said. A Republican hold, meanwhile, could favor Japanese defense companies and US-aligned industrial manufacturers by preserving current spending priorities, according to BNP Paribas’ Li.

Currencies and Bonds The election has the potential to ripple through Asian markets well beyond equities. The dollar’s recent rally may reverse in the event of a Democratic sweep, increasing signs of a US-Iran compromise and greater scrutiny of AI and data-center spending, according to Richard Franulovich, Westpac Banking Corp.’s head of FX strategy. Closely contested races that result in recounts or legal challenges could also undermine confidence in US institutions, he said. Democratic control of Congress will likely curb the scope for further fiscal expansion and ease upward pressure on US interest rates, weighing on the dollar “at the margin,” according to Commonwealth Bank of Australia strategist Carol Kong. A larger-than-expected Republican defeat could prompt a sharper dollar selloff and make Trump’s policymaking less predictable, potentially boosting the yen as an alternative haven.