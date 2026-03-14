What is Kharg Island: Iran's 'forbidden' oil lifeline targeted in US strike

Kharg Island, a small but strategically vital Iranian outpost in the Persian Gulf, has drawn global attention after US President Donald Trump said American forces carried out a major bombing raid targeting military facilities there. Trump said on Friday that the operation, conducted by US Central Command (CENTCOM), struck what he described as military targets on the island, a location he referred to as Iran’s “crown jewel”. ALSO READ: US bombs military targets on Iran's Kharg Island as war escalates “Moments ago, at my direction, the United States Central Command executed one of the most powerful bombing raids in the history of the Middle East, and totally obliterated every military target in Iran’s crown jewel, Kharg Island,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.

The strike comes amid escalating tensions between Washington and Tehran after Iran moved to block the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most important oil shipping routes, prompting warnings from the United States of further military action if disruptions to global energy flows continue. Why Kharg Island matters Despite its modest size, Kharg Island occupies a critical position in Iran’s energy infrastructure. Located in the northern Persian Gulf, roughly 25 kilometres off Iran’s southern coast, the island hosts the country’s main oil export terminals and storage facilities. A vast network of pipelines transports crude oil from Iranian fields on the mainland to the island, where it is stored and loaded onto tankers bound for international markets.

On an average day, roughly 1.3 million to 1.6 million barrels of crude oil are shipped through Kharg Island, making it the backbone of Iran’s export system. In the weeks before the current conflict escalated, however, Tehran sharply increased shipments. Data from JP Morgan and tanker-tracking firm Kpler, tracked by news agencies, show exports surged to more than 3 million barrels a day in mid-February, suggesting Iran was trying to move as much crude as possible before any potential military action. The island also holds about 18 million barrels of crude in storage, functioning as a strategic reserve that can keep exports flowing for several days even if supply lines are disrupted. Given that 80 to 90 per cent of Iran’s oil exports pass through Kharg, the island plays an outsized role in regional energy flows and in the stability of global oil markets.

Because of this role, the island is often described as the ‘beating heart of Iran’s oil industry’ and a key economic lifeline. Targeting military facilities, not oil infra Trump said the US operation deliberately avoided striking the island’s oil infrastructure, indicating that the attack was meant to send a warning rather than cripple Iran’s energy sector. “Our weapons are the most powerful and sophisticated that the world has ever known but, for reasons of decency, I have chosen not to wipe out the oil infrastructure on the island,” he said. Kharg Island has long been considered a sensitive site in regional conflicts. During the Iran–Iraq war in the 1980s, the island’s oil terminals were repeatedly attacked in an attempt to disrupt Iran’s export revenues.