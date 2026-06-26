White House asks OpenAI to limit early release of GPT 5.6 to small group

The White House has asked OpenAI to release its next artificial intelligence (AI) model, GPT-5.6, only to a small group of government-approved partners before making it available more broadly, according to a report by Axios.

The request was made by the White House's Office of the National Cyber Director and the Office of Science and Technology Policy as the Trump administration develops a framework to test and evaluate the security of advanced AI models.

This is also the first instance of the US government seeking to limit the rollout of a frontier AI model before its public release.

According to reports, OpenAI has been working with the Trump administration on the rollout of GPT-5.6. However, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman told employees that such a restricted release is "not our preferred long-term model" and that the company would work towards a more sustainable approach for future launches, the Axios report said. Why is the Trump administration limiting GPT-5.6’s rollout? The Trump administration is not taking a heavy-handed approach, the report said, adding that it intervened because the new model will have “Mythos-like” capability. The models are so powerful that the US government wants to be sure companies have adequate safeguards in place, the report added.

As part of this effort, the White House has reportedly been briefed on GPT-5.6's capabilities, while Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick discussed the model with Altman and sought to ensure that relevant government agencies had tested and approved it before a broader rollout. The move also follows President Donald Trump's executive order earlier this month directing federal agencies to establish a voluntary testing protocol for frontier AI models before their release. According to the report, debates within the administration over how restrictive the framework should be had delayed the order for weeks. What does Mythos-like capability mean? The reference to "Mythos-like" capability comes from Anthropic's Mythos AI model, which was unveiled in April. The model was designed to identify cybersecurity vulnerabilities and potential threats before they can be exploited by hackers.