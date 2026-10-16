White House lists $330.5 billion in investments in the US from India

The White House on Friday listed investments worth "trillions of dollars" in the US, including over USD 330 billion from India, placing it among the country's leading investors.

The list of investments, played on loop on the White House YouTube channel, also features the USD 15 billion steel plant announced by Essar Group's Mesabi Metallics in Iowa.

In the list of countries investing in the US, there are two entries for India - one listing USD 310 billion and another USD 20.5 billion.

"Sit back, relax & enjoy the soothing sound of trillions pouring into America this Friday," the White House said in a post on X.