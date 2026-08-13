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Home / World News / White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt to leave role at month's end

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt to leave role at month's end

Leavitt, who served Trump as a press aide during his first go-around in the White House, has been one of the most visible advocates of Trump's 'Make America Great Again' movement

Karoline Leavitt, Karoline
Leavitt, 28, just recently returned to the White House after taking a brief leave for the birth of her second child in May
AP Washington
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 13 2026 | 8:08 AM IST
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White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt, the youngest person to hold the role, will leave at month's end, President Donald Trump has announced.

Leavitt, 28, just recently returned to the White House after taking a brief leave for the birth of her second child in May.

Leavitt, who served Trump as a press aide during his first go-around in the White House, has been one of the most visible advocates of Trump's "Make America Great Again" movement. The Republican president described her as one of his "most trusted aides" in a social media post announcing her departure.

He said Leavitt "will be departing her role at the end of the month so she can spend more time with her beautiful young children and family, a decision I totally understand and respect! Karoline will now be one of my top outside advisors, and an influential voice within the Republican Party, as we work to defy History, and conclusively win the Midterm Elections.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :Donald TrumpWhite HouseDonald Trump administration

First Published: Aug 13 2026 | 8:05 AM IST

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