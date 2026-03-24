White House sees Iran's Parliament Speaker as future leader, says report

The US is considering the possibility of making Iran's parliament speaker a potential partner -- and even a future leader -- as US President Donald Trump is signalling towards willingness to come to the diplomatic table instead of military coercion in Iran, Politico reported.

Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, the 64-year-old who has repeatedly called out the US and its allies' actions with strong retaliation, is seen by some officials in the White House as a potential leader who could lead Iran and negotiate with the Trump administration in the war's next phase, the report stated.

However, White House officials revealed to Politico that they are skimming through multiple options instead of putting all their eggs in a single basket.

"He's a hot option," one administration official said, cautioning that no decisions have been made. "He's one of the highest...But we got to test them, and we can't rush into it," as per Politico. Meanwhile, Speaker of the Iranian Parliament, MB Ghalibaf, on Tuesday said that the world is divided between those who support the cause of Gaza and the 'Epstein class'.Ghalibaf said that Iran was fighting for humanity, and there is no middle ground whatsoever. In a post on X, he said, "Iran is fighting for humanity. The world is either with Gaza and against this colonial terror regime, or it stands with the Epstein class and child torturers. There is no middle ground. #GazaGenocide."