White House signals Trump weighing fresh strikes on Iran amid tensions

The White House signalled that President Donald Trump is weighing carrying out new strikes on Iran as the US presses for Tehran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and abide by terms set out in a truce agreement the two sides forged last month, only to quickly collapse.

There were no US strikes on Iran overnight, but Iran's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard said Friday it had struck another two tankers in the Strait of Hormuz, and Kuwait said it intercepted drones.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt expressed the US administration's frustration anew, charging that Tehran last month signed a memorandum of understanding with the US on a truce but then quickly "broke it, shot at commercial ships, and killed American soldiers".