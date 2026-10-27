Who are the key investors backing AI startup Anthropic ahead of IPO?

Only a few startups have attracted as much investor conviction as Anthropic. Backed by some of the biggest ​names in technology and finance, the AI company has seen its valuation soar through successive funding rounds.

Its initial public offering now offers a closely watched test of whether investors beyond Silicon Valley share that enthusiasm for the leaders of the AI boom.

Here's a look at the key investors backing the Claude maker:

Amazon has invested at least $13 billion in Anthropic and in April agreed to invest up to ‌an additional $20 billion. Anthropic also committed to spend more than $100 ​billion on the e-commerce giant's cloud services over 10 ​years

Google has committed up to $40 billion to Anthropic, including an initial $10 billion investment announced in April. The partnership provides ​Anthropic with cloud infrastructure and access to Google's AI chips, which are used to train and run Claude models Spark Capital led Anthropic's $450 million Series C round in May 2023 and gained board representation through general partner Yasmin Razavi Lightspeed Venture led the $3.5 billion Series Partners E round in March 2025 and later co-led the $13 billion Series F round at a $183 billion valuation in September that ​year Fidelity Management participated in Series E and & Research co-led the $13 billion Series F financing at a $183 billion valuation. The firm's other investments ‌include Databricks and CoreWeave

Salesforce Ventures participated in the $450 million Series C round and the $3.5 billion Series E financing. The ​software firm's venture arm has also invested in firms such as Cohere and Chainguard ICONIQ Capital led the $13 billion Series F round at a $183 billion valuation and later co-led the $30 billion Series G financing. The venture capital firm's investments include OpenAI and smart ring maker Oura Singapore's sovereign wealth fund ‌led the $30 billion Series G round at a $380 billion ​valuation. GIC has also invested in AI voice generation startup ‌ElevenLabs Coatue Management led the $30 billion Series G financing and later co-led the $65 billion Series H round. The investment firm has ‌also financed companies such as Canva and CoreWeave

D1 Capital Partners invested across multiple large financings including Series E, Series F, ​Series G and Series H. The firm has holdings in Cognition AI and SpaceX Sequoia Capital was a significant investor in Series G and became one of the lead investors in the $65 billion ​Series H round at a $965 billion valuation Altimeter Capital invested in the September 2025 $13 billion fundraise and was a lead investor in the $65 billion Series H financing at a $965 billion valuation Skype co-founder Tallinn led Anthropic's first institutional financing, ‌a $124 million Series A round in 2021. The angel investor has also funded open-source AI startup Zyphra and Rain AI