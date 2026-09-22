WHO calls for stronger ethics oversight of AI-related health research

The World Health Organization (WHO) has called for stronger and more coordinated ethics oversight of artificial intelligence-related health research, warning that existing systems may not be equipped to address the risks emerging from the rapid use of AI in healthcare research.

In a new report published on Monday, WHO said AI is speeding up research and shortening the path from an experiment to a real-world product, while raising concerns around privacy, bias, fairness, transparency, accountability and the rapid deployment of AI-enabled tools.

Why AI health research needs closer scrutiny

WHO says AI can generate new knowledge and improve health outcomes, but it can also create risks that are different from those seen in conventional health research.

One concern is speed. The research-to-product cycle for AI can be much shorter than for traditional medical technologies, which means problems that are not identified during research can quickly appear in products used by patients or health systems. AI research may also produce findings that work well in one population or healthcare setting but may not be accurate or appropriate when applied elsewhere, creating additional risks. The WHO report also points out that even research using anonymised or publicly available data can raise ethical questions. AI systems can identify patterns and make predictions from datasets in ways that were not anticipated when the information was originally collected.

Types of AI-related health research WHO broadly divides AI-related health research into three categories: Health research using AI with data, such as analysing large datasets to identify patterns linked to disease

Research using AI tools and technologies, where AI may assist with activities such as developing hypotheses, identifying participants or producing research outputs

Research on AI tools and technologies, which examines the safety, effectiveness, utility or implementation of AI systems used in healthcare The report says each category can raise different ethical issues, so a single approach to oversight may not be sufficient. Research ethics committees face new challenges Research ethics committees, or RECs, remain central to protecting research participants, but WHO says they may need more expertise, training and resources to assess increasingly complex AI studies.

Some AI research may also fall outside traditional ethics review because it does not directly involve human participants or uses anonymised data. However, the absence of direct interaction does not necessarily mean there are no ethical risks. WHO therefore says oversight may need to extend beyond RECs, with researchers, funders, data access committees, scientific journals, professional societies and regulatory agencies also playing a role. WHO also highlights the need for: Better ethics training and certification for researchers

Early identification of ethical risks

Greater transparency around known risks

Responsible treatment of data workers

Stronger communication and public engagement Why this matters for developing countries WHO has also highlighted concerns around AI health research in low and middle-income countries, where much of the technology development continues to be concentrated in higher-income settings.