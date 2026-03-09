All about Mojtaba Khamenei, Iran's new Supreme leader after Ali Khamenei

Iran’s powerful clerical body, the Assembly of Experts, has named Mojtaba Khamenei as the country’s next Supreme Leader following the death of his father, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei

Mojtaba, a mid-ranking cleric with close links to Iran’s powerful security establishment, had long been seen as a possible successor despite never holding a formal government position. He emerged as the preferred candidate over other contenders including clerics Alireza Arafi and Mohsen Araki, as well as Hassan Khomeini, the grandson of Iran’s revolutionary founder.

Who is Mojtaba Khamenei?

Mojtaba Khamenei was born on September 8, 1969, in Mashhad, one of Iran’s most important religious cities. He is one of six children of Ali Khamenei, who led Iran as Supreme Leader for more than three decades. Although Mojtaba rarely appeared prominently in public life, he gradually gained influence within Iran’s political and clerical circles.

His limited media exposure and quiet presence at official events led to years of speculation about how much authority he wielded behind the scenes. At 56, Mojtaba becomes only the second leader chosen by the Assembly of Experts since the Iranian Revolution, which established the Islamic Republic in 1979. Mojtaba Khamenei has long been considered a secretive figure within Iran’s ruling establishment. He was not seen in public in the days after an Israeli airstrike targeting the Supreme Leader’s offices killed his 86-year-old father at the start of the conflict. Mojtaba studied Islamic theology in Qom, the country’s most important centre of Shiite religious scholarship. He later taught religious studies there and attained the clerical rank of Hujjat al-Islam, a mid-level title below the rank of ayatollah held by his father.

His status as a seyyed -- a descendant of the Prophet Mohammed -- has also helped strengthen his religious credentials within Iran's clerical establishment. Links with Iran's security establishment Mojtaba built close ties with Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), one of the country's most powerful institutions. His connection with the force reportedly dates back to the later years of the Iran–Iraq War, when he served in a combat unit, Associated Press reported. Over time, diplomats and analysts believe he developed strong relationships with conservative factions and Iran's security establishment. These links helped him gain influence within the country's power structure even without holding an official government post.