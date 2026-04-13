Who is Peter Magyar, former Orban party insider who toppled Hungarian PM

By Thomas Escritt

One Saturday morning two years ago, Peter Magyar declared that he was resigning from his state job in protest against a system that, he said, had made families around Prime Minister Viktor Orban rich at the expense of other Hungarians.

Then Magyar had second thoughts and went back to delete the Facebook post, only to find it had already gone viral. “The die is cast,” he later remembered thinking.

It was the start of the journey that’s taken the now 45-year-old Magyar from anonymous system insider to the brink of ending Orban’s 16-year authoritarian rule with a resounding election victory that will have huge repercussions for Europe.

Two years of grueling criss-crossing of the country on the campaign trail designed to bypass state-controlled media has made him one of Hungary’s most recognizable faces. But there are still question marks over how he would govern or manage the transition of power. A lawyer by training, Magyar has promised to dismiss Orban loyalists who have been strewn throughout the state at key choke points like the top courts and the presidency. He’s also promised to bring to justice people guilty of corruption or theft under the previous government. Investors, as well as the Hungarian electorate, are betting on change. The forint has rallied to the strongest against the euro in three years on optimism Magyar will be able to repair ties with the European Union, which has frozen some aid to Hungary.

Hungarians turned out in record numbers to give Magyar’s Tisza party 69 per cent of the vote compared with 28 per cent for Orban’s Fidesz with 82 per cent votes counted. The outcome would ensure a two-thirds majority needed to undo many of the safeguards the ruling party enshrined with constitutional force to protect its hold on power. Former Supporter Born in 1981 into a conservative family of lawyers, judges and a president, Magyar was typical of the self-assured young people who flocked to Orban when he first became prime minister in 1998. Part of the draw was Orban’s firm repudiation of communism as he ousted the Socialists from power, many of whom had served in the regime. Orban had shot to prominence in 1989 as a young pro-democracy student activist telling the Soviets to go home.

“Everybody was into public affairs, politics,” Magyar recalled in a documentary called Spring Wind - The Awakening which was aired in Hungary during the election campaign. “We went to protests and demos at the time of the regime change.” Many of the new generation are religious, and economic liberals. Magyar is the product of an elite Catholic high school, while Tisza has promised to scrap Fidesz’s push for subsidized national champions in favor of small and medium-sized businesses. Fidesz’s drift toward authoritarianism was a source of intense discomfort, though. Above all, the growing closeness to Russia — the country that had dominated Hungary and imposed 40 years of communism — didn’t sit well.

Magyar has promised that his first trips as prime minister will not be to Moscow or Washington, but to two European capitals with which Hungary has strong traditional ties: Warsaw and Vienna, as well as Brussels. ‘Party Boy’ Magyar took a long time to come around. Throughout the 2010s, his Facebook shows him approvingly sharing articles that defended Fidesz as it was pilloried for skewing the electoral system in its favor, entrenching itself in power and enriching a small group. “A former insider who was showing self-criticism — Hungarian society hadn’t seen anything like that before,” political scientist Andrea Szabo said in the documentary on the rise of Magyar.

But the “Buda party boy” — the wealthier, residential side of the capital Budapest where he grew up — is also a beneficiary of timing. He’s the first person from the inside to go public, making him someone to consolidate around. Indeed, that turning point came in 2023 when a scandal surrounding the pardoning of a well-connected accomplice of a pedophile cost the job of his then wife, who was justice minister at the time. According to Magyar, she and the former president, also a woman, were scapegoats for a decision that had been forced upon them by senior figures in Orban’s party. “The real culprits never take responsibility,” Magyar wrote on Facebook. “They always hide behind women’s skirts.”

His former wife has since largely kept a low profile and remained loyal to Fidesz. They divorced in 2023. Political Divorce Tisza’s party is itself the product of a divorce from Fidesz, and the war of words between Magyar and his erstwhile allies has a deeply personal edge. In one case, Magyar repeatedly called out his classmate Gergely Gulyas, one of Orban’s closest aides, for forgetting “what he once knew about the importance of the rule of law.” From the very first day of his campaign, Magyar had cameras following him. His rapid speech, trim figure and good looks led many, not least Orban himself, to dismiss him initially.