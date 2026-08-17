Why AI stocks could crash even if AI succeeds: ECB explains the risk

An artificial intelligence (AI)-driven correction in stock markets could affect the euro area even if the technology delivers strong productivity gains and corporate profits, the European Central Bank (ECB) said in a blog published on Monday.

The blog, titled The AI boom: rational enthusiasm or the next dot-com bubble, studied whether current stock market valuations are justified by AI's potential or could lead to a correction similar to previous technology booms. It concluded that economic research on past technological revolutions points to a correction in current stock market valuations being likely.

Why AI stocks could fall

The ECB said stock prices could eventually decline even if AI succeeds because the nature of the risk changes as the technology spreads across the economy.

“Even if the technology succeeds, stock prices may eventually fall,” the blog said. When AI is at an early stage, a failure affects individual companies and the risk can be diversified. As adoption spreads, the uncertainty becomes economy-wide. “This risk cannot be diversified, so investors demand a higher risk premium,” the ECB said. The higher risk premium can put pressure on valuations even when AI adoption supports cash flows. The ECB said the rise in the risk premium has historically tended to outweigh the positive effect of stronger cash flows, unless profit growth is strong enough to compensate.

The timing of such a correction cannot be established in advance. “The exact timing is unknowable in advance,” the blog said. AI boom has historical precedents The ECB compared the current AI boom with earlier technological revolutions, including the railway boom of the 19th century, the expansion of electricity and radio in the 1920s and the internet boom of the 1990s. In these cases, transformative technologies attracted investment and valuations of companies adopting them rose sharply before falling. The ECB gave two explanations for the boom-and-bust pattern: rational and behavioural. The rational view holds that high valuations can result from uncertainty over the productivity of a new technology. The behavioural view holds that overconfident investors can push prices above fundamentals.

Both views imply a correction at some point, the ECB said. However, it did not say current prices have reached a ceiling. If AI proves sufficiently transformative, valuations could rise further even after a correction. Euro-area households have €440 billion exposure A correction in US technology stocks could affect euro-area investors because of their exposure to the Magnificent Seven stocks. Most euro-area exposure to the group comes through investment funds, including mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, rather than direct holdings. Euro-area households have around €440 billion of exposure to US technology equities, with households increasingly putting money into low-cost ETFs. The ECB said they may not necessarily be aware of the associated concentration risk. Insurance companies and pension funds also have significant exposure to the Magnificent Seven.

How a US correction could spread to Europe The fund-based structure of these investments could become a transmission channel during a sharp correction. Funds may have to sell assets to meet redemptions. If the correction continues, they could first sell liquid holdings and then distressed assets. This could push valuations down further and trigger more redemptions. “This is why a Mag7 correction is a question of financial stability for the euro area, rather than just a private one,” the ECB said. ‘Mag7’ refer to the Magnificent Seven US technology stocks: Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, Tesla, Meta Platforms, Microsoft and Nvidia.

According to the ECB, the euro area's own technology sector presents a smaller risk of a home-grown correction because euro-area equity valuations have risen, but price-to-earnings ratios remain considerably below US levels. Euro-area stock markets are also dominated by “old economy” stocks, which limits their direct exposure to the AI-driven gains seen in US technology stocks. However, euro-area and US stock markets have historically been highly correlated. The ECB said the effects of a US correction could extend beyond financial markets to euro-area sentiment, financing conditions and hiring. “A US AI fallout would not remain a US problem,” the blog said.