Why are thousands of French students protesting across the country?

Thousands of students have blocked high schools across France in recent days, protesting against the state of the country’s education system. The movement has triggered violent clashes and riots with police and spread from Paris to other cities, including Montpellier, Nantes and Marseille.

More than 5,000 people have been arrested since the protests began, while about 735 educational establishments have been affected, according to the news agency Agence France-Presse (AFP). Meanwhile, up to 500 schools across France will be partially or totally closed on Monday. Lessons will be “totally or partly suspended” in some 400 to 500 high schools as security conditions “have not been fulfilled,” Education Minister Edouard Geffray said.

Why are French students protesting? The protests affect lycees, public upper-secondary schools that students usually attend from the ages of 15 to 18, the final three years of secondary education before college. The students’ grievances are numerous, but chief among them are teacher absences, poor classroom conditions, overloaded school timetables and school days that can run from 8 am to 6 pm, which some students say is excessive. The movement began on September 17 at Saint-Exupéry High School in the Paris suburb of Créteil, in support of teachers striking over a lack of staff and resources. It gained momentum and gradually spread across the country over the last week.

The situation at Saint-Exupéry High School returned to normal after educational authorities agreed to send additional staff, including a deputy principal and a nurse. How severe have the protests been? French students have set fire to bins and erected blockades outside schools in several cities. Several school principals have been injured, harassed or assaulted during blockades at high schools. Students have also burned barriers on tram tracks. University students have joined the protests, blocking access to about 30 campuses, including in Paris and Marseille, according to a student union. Authorities have reported many dozens of injuries, some from thrown objects and others reportedly from police riot-control projectiles.

Students have accused police of using excessive force and causing injuries by regularly firing tear gas canisters to disperse the protests. In Paris on Friday morning, fire damaged the entrances of two high schools. The protests are being further fuelled by the spread of dramatic images and videos on online platforms, notably TikTok. How is the French government responding? On Sunday, French Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu said his government was taking further steps to address the difficulties faced by high school students and educational staff. These included ensuring classes continue, improving facilities, better organising school days and making the French university admissions platform more transparent.