Why Nvidia's board is investigating CEO Jensen Huang: All you need to know

US chipmaker Nvidia has launched an independent investigation following reports that its founder and Chief Executive Officer Jensen Huang was targeted by a foreign intelligence operation, the company's board of directors said in a statement on Sunday.

The announcement follows reports by various publications that a Chinese businesswoman, Alice Huang, allegedly developed a close relationship with Jensen Huang while gathering information for Beijing.

The board, however, has said it has no reason to believe that US national security or Nvidia's confidential information was compromised.

What exactly happened?

The New York Times reported on Saturday that China's Ministry of State Security had recruited Alice Huang, a Chinese businesswoman, to gather intelligence on Jensen Huang.

According to the report, a memo circulated among senior policymakers in the Trump administration last spring cited intelligence that Alice Huang was working for China's top intelligence agency. The alleged objective was to obtain information about Nvidia and its CEO, including potentially influencing the company to support making its most advanced AI chips available to China. Alice Huang was associated with Singapore-based data centre company Megaspeed, which has been a significant Nvidia customer. The New York Times reported that Megaspeed had purchased more than $4.8 billion worth of Nvidia chips over the preceding two years. The reports also alleged that Jensen Huang had developed a close, personal relationship with Alice Huang. He subsequently acknowledged in a message to Nvidia's employees that he had been unfaithful to his wife and apologised to his family and colleagues.

Why has Nvidia's board ordered an investigation? The board announced that it was initiating an independent investigation in light of the reporting. A committee of independent directors, assisted by external independent legal counsel, will oversee the inquiry. The board has made three points clear: It considers US national and economic security paramount to Nvidia and its shareholders.

It has no reason to believe that national security or Nvidia's secrets were compromised.

Huang supports the investigation and has committed to cooperating fully. The board has also reiterated its confidence in Huang and his leadership team. He is expected to continue leading Nvidia while the inquiry proceeds. Why Chinese connection particularly sensitive?

The US government has imposed export restrictions to prevent China from accessing the most advanced American semiconductor technology. The restrictions are intended to limit China's ability to develop advanced AI and other strategic technologies with potential military applications. The New York Times reported that the alleged intelligence operation was intended not just to gather information but potentially to influence Nvidia's position on chip exports to China. Megaspeed's business relationship with Nvidia is also relevant because US authorities have reportedly scrutinised the company over suspicions that it helped Beijing obtain advanced chips restricted from export to China. The allegations have also gained political attention and three Republican committee chairs in the US House of Representatives asked Huang to brief Congress on his interactions with Alice Huang and Nvidia's safeguards for protecting sensitive information. They said the reports raised national security concerns about China's potential access to sensitive US technology and information. They sought a response by November 11.

ALSO READ: What Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang said in email as board launches probe US President Donald Trump said on Sunday that he had not discussed the allegations with Huang, but described him as an honourable person and praised his contribution to Nvidia. Why is Nvidia valuable? Nvidia sits at the centre of the US-China technology rivalry. Its advanced graphics processing units (GPUs) are essential for training and running sophisticated AI models. Its CUDA software platform allows developers to build and run applications on Nvidia GPUs. Thus, the company has become one of the most important suppliers of the infrastructure powering the global AI industry.

Nvidia's latest reported quarterly results show that data centre operations accounted for the overwhelming bulk ($89 billion) of its quarterly revenue ($96.2 billion). For the full fiscal year 2026, Nvidia reported revenue of $215.9 billion, up 65 per cent from the previous year. ALSO READ: Nvidia CEO Huang admits affair with Chinese spy, company launches probe Nvidia has become the world's second-most valuable publicly listed company after Apple, with a market capitalisation of approximately $4.5 trillion. But its stock has beein experiencing considerable volatility in recent weeks. As of November 6, Nvidia shares closed at approximately $186.64. The stock had fallen for five consecutive weeks and was around 22 per cent below its October 6 record closing level. The decline had wiped out approximately $1.27 trillion in market value from its peak.