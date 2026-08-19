Why Trump sanctioned ICC President Tomoko Akane and its senior lawyer

The Trump administration has sanctioned International Criminal Court (ICC) President Tomoko Akane and senior trial lawyer Abdoulaye Seye, escalating its campaign against the Hague-based tribunal over its investigations involving Israel and the United States.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Akane and Seye had been involved in efforts to "investigate, arrest, detain or prosecute officials" whose governments had not consented to the ICC's jurisdiction.

“The Trump Administration is sanctioning ICC President Tomoko Akane and Senior Trial Lawyer Abdoulaye Seye in our unwavering mission to protect Americans from this sham of a court,” Rubio wrote on social media on Tuesday. "In honor of our Declaration of Independence, Americans will never be transported beyond seas to be tried for pretend offenses."

The sanctions freeze any assets the two officials hold in the US and bar Americans and US entities from conducting transactions with them. Why did the US sanction them? Washington has long rejected the ICC's authority over US nationals. Neither the US nor Israel is a member of the Rome Statute, the treaty that established the court. The Trump administration argues that the ICC is overstepping its mandate by pursuing officials from countries that have not accepted its jurisdiction. Rubio has described the court as a "threat to US sovereignty" and said Washington remains committed to dismantling its influence.

But the dispute is closely linked to the ICC's investigation into alleged crimes in Gaza. The court issued arrest warrants in November 2024 for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and then-defence minister Yoav Gallant over alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza. Israel rejects the allegations. Seye was part of the prosecution team that sought the warrant against Netanyahu. He has also been involved in investigations concerning Israeli settlements and alleged weapons transfers in the occupied West Bank, according to reporting by The Guardian. The court, in a statement quoted by Al Jazeera, condemned the sanctions, stating, “When judicial actors are threatened for applying the law, it is the international legal order itself that is placed at risk.”

The ICC has maintained that it can exercise jurisdiction over crimes committed on the territory of a state that has accepted its jurisdiction. Palestine is a member of the court, which forms part of the legal basis for its investigation into alleged crimes in Gaza. Why is Trump targeting the ICC? The latest sanctions are part of a broader campaign against the court. Trump authorised sanctions against ICC officials in February 2025 after the court pursued the Netanyahu and Gallant warrants. Several judges and prosecutors have since been targeted, while ICC judges have challenged the sanctions in US court.