Will encourage King Charles to return Kohinoor diamond to India: Mamdani

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani said he would encourage King Charles III to return the Kohinoor diamond.

"If I was to speak to the King separately from that, I would probably encourage him to return the Kohinoor diamond," Mamdani said at a press conference Wednesday before he met the British monarch in the city later in the day. Mamdani was asked what he would say to the King, who visited New York City on the second day of his State Visit to the US.

King Charles addressed a joint meeting of the US Congress Tuesday, as he and Queen Camilla were honoured at a state dinner hosted by President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump in the White House.