'Will try our best': Iran on passage for India-flagged vessels via Hormuz

As several India-flagged vessels remain stranded in the Strait of Hormuz due to the ongoing conflict in West Asia, Iran's Ambassador to India, Mohammad Fathali, on Friday said that "we will try our best" to resolve the issue.

Interacting with reporters on the sidelines of an event here, Fathali said, "We believe that Iran and India are friends. We have common interests, we have common faith." As the war entered its fourteenth day, with no end in sight, the Iranian envoy said, "Iran doesn't want war, but Iran is ready for war." While US President Donald Trump told reporters on Wednesday that "we're not finished yet", Iran continued to remain defiant and used the choking of the strategic Strait of Hormuz as leverage against the US-Israel combine.

The Strait of Hormuz is a strategic narrow sea lane between the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman. Hundreds of ships have been stranded in this maritime lane since the US and Israel launched attacks on Iran, and Tehran targeted the region in retaliation. Rajesh Kumar Sinha, Special Secretary in the Ministry of Shipping, said at a media briefing on Friday that in all, 28 India-flagged vessels have been stuck 24 on the west of the Strait of Hormuz and four on its east. One of the four vessels on its east, Jag Prakash, has now set sail, he said, adding that it is carrying fuel for an African destination.

Asked if Iran would allow Indian-flagged vessels to pass through the Strait of Hormuz, Fathali said, "As I said in my speech, we have a good relation with the government of India, and our officials talked yesterday with the Indian government and its officials. I think we should pray to Allah to remove all the obstacles in different fields. As for your question, we will try our best to remove the problems. I think you can expect good news in the near future." Asked about the telephonic conversations between leaders of India and Iran in the the past few days, he said they have had "good conversations".

"And, Mr (Narendra) Modi and Mr (Masoud) Pezeshkian believe that they should try their best. Because, several times we've announced that we don't want war, but we are ready for war. Iran re-entered the negotiations with the United States, but unfortunately they disturbed and destroyed the negotiations. Now we are saying to all the governments that Iran doesn't want war, but Iran is ready for war," Fathali said, adding, "Iran prefers peace." External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar spoke to his Iranian counterpart Seyed Abbas Araghchi on Thursday night their fourth such conversation since the West Asia crisis erupted as New Delhi intensified efforts to secure safe passage for over two dozen Indian-flagged merchant vessels currently stationed on either side of the Strait of Hormuz.

Jaishankar and Araghchi had spoken on February 28, soon after the US and Israel launched the attack on Iran that killed Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. They also spoke on March 5 and March 10. Prime Minister Modi on Thursday night spoke to Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian over the phone and discussed the "serious situation" in West Asia. The West Asia conflict began after the US and Israel launched a major military attack on Iran on February 28, killing 86-year-old Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. Iran, in retaliation, attacked several Gulf nations hosting American military bases, impacting global aviation operations, oil prices and triggering a looming energy crisis.