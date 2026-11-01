William Nordhaus, Nobel laureate who put a price on carbon, dies at 85

“We should not underestimate the obstacles. Some are real, such as the need to develop new technologies and to forge international institutions that will promote cooperation. Some obstacles are unnecessary and man-made, such as those posed by the financial interests of polluters or the ludicrous arguments of some of our politicians. The real obstacles need the continued dedicated work of scientists and engineers; the unnecessary obstacles need to be addressed by education and patient rebuttal.”

With those words at the Nobel banquet in Stockholm in December 2018, William D Nordhaus summed up the idea that shaped his career.

The Yale economist, who shared that year’s Nobel Prize in economics with Paul Romer for integrating climate change into long-run macroeconomic analysis, died on October 30. He was 85.

His point was that unless polluters are made to pay for environmental damages, the world would burn more fossil fuels than it should. “The signal contribution of economics is to recognise that climate change is a harmful unintended side-effect of economic growth,” Nordhaus said at his Nobel prize acceptance speech. Nordhaus began working on the problem in the 1970s, when few economists were paying attention. His Dynamic Integrated Climate-Economy (DICE) model, which links economic growth, carbon emissions and global temperatures, lets policymakers weigh climate damage, from failed harvests to rising seas, against the cost of cutting emissions. It became the economic foundation for carbon pricing. In 2017, he put the optimal carbon tax at $30 a tonne of carbon dioxide, about 27 cents on a US gallon of petrol, while conceding that the right figure could lie anywhere between $6 and $93.

Arguing that voluntary agreements invite free-riding, he later proposed a climate club, in which countries agree on a carbon price and impose tariffs on imports from those that stay out. The European Union’s carbon border adjustment mechanism has been described as a possible first step towards such a club. It has drawn objections from exporting nations, though some economists argue that India and China could gain from it. Economist Dean Spears has argued India is even more exposed to warming than Nordhaus’s models suggest. Beyond climate, Nordhaus studied who gains from innovation. A 2004 paper published by National Bureau of Economic Research (NBER) found that US producers kept only about 2.2 per cent of the returns from technological advances between 1948 and 2001, concluding that “most of the benefits of technological change are passed on to consumers.”

Born in Albuquerque, New Mexico, in 1941, Nordhaus earned his PhD at MIT under Robert Solow and joined Yale in 1967. He served on President Jimmy Carter’s Council of Economic Advisers and as Yale’s provost, chaired the Boston Fed’s board and was president of the American Economic Association. From 1985, he co-authored Economics, Paul Samuelson’s classic textbook, through its 19th edition. Nordhaus also practised what he preached. In 2014, he helped design an internal carbon charge at Yale, making it one of the first major universities to test carbon pricing on its own campus. Even in his final years, he was working on a project to make an economics textbook freely available to all learners.