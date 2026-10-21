Willing to join new Ukraine peace talks in November: Russian Prez Putin

President Vladimir Putin agreed Wednesday to resume trilateral negotiations with Washington and Kyiv on ending the war in Ukraine, a Kremlin official said.

The Russian leader has agreed “in principle” to resume the talks after November 10, Putin’s foreign affairs adviser Yuri Ushakov told reporters following a meeting in St. Petersburg between Putin and US President Donald Trump’s envoy Steve Witkoff.

The trilateral talks will focus on “building a security system for Russia and Ukraine after the conflict ends,” Ushakov said.

Witkoff's talks with Putin about Moscow’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine came as Trump pushes Kyiv to make a deal that stops the fighting.

As the talks began, Putin thanked Trump and Witkoff for their efforts to end the war. The discussion lasted about three hours, the Kremlin said. Witkoff's visit came a day after Witkoff met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and some European leaders in Norway’s capital, Oslo. Witkoff’s meetings suggested leaders are keen to bring new momentum to US-led peace efforts, more than four years after Russia’s army launched an all-out invasion. Russia and Ukraine are still far apart in their terms for a settlement, as their armies remain locked on the battlefield and they pummel each other with daily long-range strikes. Witkoff’s meetings suggested leaders are keen to bring new momentum to US-led peace efforts, more than four years after Russia’s army launched an all-out invasion. However, Finnish President Alexander Stubb said late Tuesday that the Oslo meeting, which he attended, “made genuine progress.” Zelenskyy said that freezing the conflict in Ukraine was the “minimum’ required from Russia to bring about an end to the war.

“Right now, we have to freeze, and I think this is (the) real way to end this war,” Zelenskyy said in an interview broadcast Wednesday on Fox News. Witkoff and Putin met at St. Petersburg’s Constantine Palace, with Ushakov and Russian presidential envoy Kirill Dmitriev also at the table. Witkoff said Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, was due to join the discussion via a video link. Before the talks, Witkoff said that he would inform Putin about Tuesday’s meeting in Oslo, which he described as “productive,” adding that “there is some degree of momentum.” He thanked Putin for lifting Russia’s ban on diesel exports that it would help reduce prices for US farmers and truckers.

Putin said that he was ready to consider prospects for the restoration of US-Russia economic ties, adding that he’s also prepared to discuss the US-led conflict with Iran. Moscow is ready to use its special relationship with Tehran to help bring peace, he said. Russia on Wednesday released a retired American teacher who had been imprisoned on charges of fighting as a mercenary in Ukraine, Witkoff said, in what appeared to be a goodwill gesture by the Kremlin after Trump asked Putin to free Ukraine ‘wouldn’t exist’ without US support: Rubio Secretary of State Marco Rubio defended the Trump administration’s support for Ukraine, saying the nation “would not exist” without US support. Stephen Hubbard.