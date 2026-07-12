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World-beating stocks in South Korea are now trading cheaper than ever

While the index has outperformed global peers, it remains at a deep discount to other chip-heavy gauges. The Kospi's price-to-earnings ratio is one-third the current multiple for Taiwan's Taiex

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Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 12 2026 | 9:58 PM IST
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South Korea’s blistering stock rally has left investors facing an unlikely backdrop: Equities trading at record-low valuations.
 
The Kospi has climbed around 80 per cent this year to a series of record highs, yet analyst earnings upgrades have been even faster. Surging profits at memory-chip giants Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix have driven the benchmark to just 6.4 times forward earnings, below even the levels seen during the 2008 global financial crisis.
 
The sharp selloff in recent days, sparked by fresh doubts over the artificial-intelligence (AI) trade, compressed valuations further. For investors, the question is whether record cheapness signals an opportunity, or reflects a market pricing in the eventual end of the memory boom.
 
“Good buy or not really depends on individuals’ portfolios: If one is not exposed much to these names, it is a great time to get in to provide the growth component for the portfolio tied into the AI theme,” said Francis Tan, Asia chief strategist at Indosuez Wealth in Singapore. “Earnings are robust and still forecast to be strong.”
 
Unlike most bull markets, Korea’s rally has been fuelled less by investors paying higher multiples than by corporate earnings rising far more than expected. Consensus estimates for Kospi companies have risen for 17 straight months — the longest streak of upgrades in more than nine years — fuelled by soaring memory-chip prices as global technology firms race to build AI infrastructure.
 
While the index has outperformed global peers, it remains at a deep discount to other chip-heavy gauges. The Kospi’s price-to-earnings ratio is one-third the current multiple for Taiwan’s Taiex.
   
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Topics :South Koreastock market trading

First Published: Jul 12 2026 | 9:58 PM IST

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