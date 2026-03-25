World may face food crisis if West Asia war persists: Brazil Potash CEO

Well, I think this is a real eye-opener to the concept of selective globalisation. What I mean by that is, in economics class, a lot of people are taught this concept called globalisation, where goods and services should be made in the country that can provide them at the lowest cost. And while that theory works really well when we have reliable suppliers, it does not factor in some of these geopolitical events or things like Covid that are completely unexpected. And when these unexpected events happen, be it tariffs or wars, it suggests that there are certain goods and services that are absolutely essential for our survival or for our economy that could be produced domestically. And when you do have that possibility, you should be doing it to protect your people and your economy. So I would say there is a lot of focus, especially on things like rare earth metals. These days, people are really focused on technology applications, but what they are not focusing on enough, and what is much more important, is ensuring our food supply.