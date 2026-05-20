Xi Jinping, Putin hold bilateral talks in Beijing days after Trump's visit

Chinese President Xi Jinping and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin held wide-ranging talks here on Wednesday on bilateral ties and key global issues, including Iran, the Ukraine war, and trade.

Their talks assumed significance as the two leaders met days after US President Donald Trump visited Beijing from May 14-15 and held extensive discussions with Xi on issues ranging from Iran and the Ukraine war to bilateral trade frictions and regional developments.

Ahead of the talks at the Great Hall of the People, Putin was accorded a ceremonial welcome by Xi.

The ceremonial welcome was followed by bilateral talks.

Putin, who arrived here on Tuesday night, was received by Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

In a video address on Tuesday delivered before his visit, Putin said Russia-China relations had reached "a truly unprecedented level". He said regular top-level exchanges between the two countries formed an integral part of efforts to deepen bilateral ties and unlock their "limitless potential". The Chinese Foreign Ministry said Xi and Putin would exchange views on bilateral ties, cooperation in various fields and international and regional issues of mutual interest. "This is Putin's 25th visit to China," Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun told a media briefing on Monday, emphasising close strategic ties between Beijing and Moscow and the personal rapport between the two leaders.

"The two sides will take this visit as an opportunity to continue to promote the development of China-Russia relations to a higher level, which will inject greater stability and positive energy into the world," Guo said. Since Xi assumed office in 2012, the two leaders have met dozens of times, frequently referring to each other as "dear friend" and underlining mutual trust. Observers view the Xi-Putin relationship as one of the most significant political partnerships in contemporary global affairs, marked by growing cooperation in trade, energy and security, as well as efforts to counter Western influence. Putin's visit comes amid heightened global concerns over tensions in West Asia following Iran's blockade of the Strait of Hormuz and the US seizure of Iranian ports. Iran remains a close strategic partner of both Russia and China. China imports 90 per cent of Iranian oil despite US sanctions.