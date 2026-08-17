Xi Jinping ties predecessor's legacy to his own agenda as risks grow

Chinese President Xi Jinping invoked the legacy of his predecessor Jiang Zemin to advance his own economic and global policy agenda, warning of "high winds and rough waters" as China faces slowing growth and rising tensions abroad.

Speaking at an event marking the centenary of Jiang's birth on Monday, Xi connected the former leader's record of economic reform, Communist Party control and expanding international influence with his own initiatives to reshape global governance.

"We must remain committed to the purpose of China's foreign policy of safeguarding world peace and promoting common development," he said, naming his four signature global initiatives spanning development, security and diplomatic matters. Xi pointed to further dangers ahead, alluding to unspecified threats from "high winds and rough waters and even dangerous storms."

The remarks come as Beijing and Washington prepare for an expected meeting between Xi and US President Donald Trump in September, with trade, technology and Taiwan among the strains hanging over relations. The Middle East conflict has disrupted global trade and added economic pressure across Asia, while China is contending with a maritime feud with the Philippines and persisting tensions with Japan. The speech marked Xi's first public appearance in at least two weeks, following the annual summer break during which senior Chinese leaders are believed to gather at the seaside resort of Beidaihe. Current and retired senior officials attended the ceremony, including Premier Li Qiang and Politburo Standing Committee members Wang Huning and Cai Qi. Former Premier Wen Jiabao and former Vice President Wang Qishan were also in attendance.

The event came days after the death of former Premier Zhu Rongji, who worked alongside Jiang to advance sweeping economic changes and China's entry into the World Trade Organization. Xi said China must safeguard its sovereignty, security and development interests while sustaining what he called the country's twin achievements of rapid economic growth and long-term social stability. Yet maintaining the momentum unleashed during Jiang's era is now proving an uphill battle. China's growth slowed to 4.3% in the second quarter, below the government's annual target range, as weak domestic demand left the economy increasingly reliant on exports and industrial production.

Official data released Monday showed the economy got off to a sluggish start in the second half, with industrial output, consumption and investment all faring worse than forecast. Xi upheld Jiang's combination of economic development, reform and firm Communist Party rule as a model for navigating those pressures. He credited Jiang with keeping growth at the center of government policy while preserving stability after the 1989 Tiananmen Square crackdown - referred to as "severe political disturbance" - and opening China's economy to the world. "When we're developing the economy, we have to make sure that we adhere to the party leadership," Xi said, recounting Jiang's political approach. He called on cadres to stick to the "two upholds," party shorthand that cements his own position at the core of China's political system.