Yemen's Houthis announce Saudi naval blockade: What it means for oil trade

Houthi leaders in Yemen have announced a naval blockade on Saudi Arabia, raising fears of a fresh escalation in West Asia . The move could threaten Saudi oil exports, disrupt one of the world's busiest shipping routes and add pressure to global energy markets already strained by the conflict involving Iran, the United States (US) and Israel.

The announcement came days after the Houthis, officially known as Ansar Allah, threatened to impose a "siege" on Saudi Arabia following an attack on Sanaa International Airport.

What have the Houthis announced?

The Houthis said they were imposing an immediate "maritime embargo" on Saudi Arabia, describing it as an "eye for an eye" response, news agency Reuters reported.

In a statement, the group accused Saudi Arabia of enforcing an "unjust and oppressive siege" on Yemen for nearly 12 years by blocking its ports and airports and exploiting the country's resources. It said Yemen had the right to respond to "the blockade with a blockade" and warned that any further Saudi escalation would be met with a "comprehensive and decisive" response. A complete shutdown of the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, the southern entrance to the Red Sea, would stop Saudi oil shipments to Asia and cut global oil supplies by about 7 per cent. The Houthis also called on their supporters to remain mobilised and prepared for all possible developments.

What triggered the latest escalation? The announcement followed an attack on Sanaa International Airport last week. The Houthis blamed Saudi Arabia for the strike, although Yemen's internationally recognised government claimed responsibility, saying it was aimed at preventing an Iranian aircraft from landing in the capital. In response, the Houthis launched ballistic missiles towards Saudi Arabia's Abha International Airport. The Saudi-led coalition said it intercepted the missiles. Who are the Houthis? The Houthis emerged in northern Yemen in the late 1990s as a religious revival movement representing followers of the Zaydi branch of Shi'ite Islam. As tensions with Yemen's government grew, they fought several wars with the national army and also clashed briefly with Saudi Arabia.

The movement is led by Abdul Malik al-Houthi, who transformed it from a small group of mountain fighters into a force with tens of thousands of fighters equipped with drones and ballistic missiles. Saudi Arabia and Western countries say Iran supplies these weapons, an allegation Tehran denies. The Houthis seized Yemen's capital, Sanaa, in 2014, triggering a civil war. In 2015, Saudi Arabia led a Western-backed coalition to restore Yemen's internationally recognised government. Since then, the Houthis have controlled much of northern Yemen, while the government has operated mainly from the southern port city of Aden. Why is the Bab el-Mandeb Strait so important? The Bab el-Mandeb Strait is a vital global shipping route and one of the world's key maritime chokepoints. Stretching roughly 32 kilometres (20 miles) at its narrowest point, it provides the only sea passage between the Indian Ocean and the Red Sea.

Located between the Arabian Peninsula and the Horn of Africa, the strait connects the Red Sea to the Gulf of Aden, which opens into the Arabian Sea. It lies between Yemen to the northeast and Djibouti and Eritrea to the southwest, making it a crucial link in the trade route connecting Asia and Europe through the Suez Canal. The waterway carries around 10-12 per cent of global trade and nearly 30 per cent of the world's container traffic. It is also a key route for transporting crude oil, petroleum products and liquefied natural gas (LNG). After the Gaza war began in October 2023, the Houthis repeatedly attacked commercial ships in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden, saying they were acting in support of Palestinians. Those attacks disrupted global shipping until they eased following a Gaza ceasefire announcement last year.

Why does this matter for global energy markets? The Bab el-Mandeb Strait has become even more important because Saudi Arabia has increasingly relied on its Red Sea export terminal at Yanbu after disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz. According to Kpler data, about 7.4 million barrels of petroleum products passed through Bab el-Mandeb each day in June, equal to nearly 7 per cent of global oil production. Around 4.1 billion barrels of crude oil and refined petroleum products moved through the strait during 2024, accounting for about 5 per cent of the global total. If both the Strait of Hormuz and Bab el-Mandeb become inaccessible, nearly one-fourth of the world's oil and gas supplies could be disrupted. Ships travelling between Asia and Europe would also have to avoid the Suez Canal and instead sail around the Cape of Good Hope in southern Africa, adding 10 to 14 days to journeys and increasing freight, fuel and insurance costs.

What could this mean for Saudi Arabia? The blockade could create fresh challenges for Saudi Arabia's oil exports. Following the disruption in the Strait of Hormuz, it has increasingly relied on its 1,201-km East-West pipeline, also known as Petroline, which transports crude from the Abqaiq oil fields in eastern Saudi Arabia to the Red Sea port of Yanbu. The pipeline can carry around seven million barrels of oil a day. From Yanbu, tankers pass through the Bab el-Mandeb Strait to reach Asian and other international markets. Ship-tracking data from Kpler and Signal Ocean showed that exports from Yanbu averaged around four million barrels a day in recent weeks, compared with about 973,000 barrels a day a year earlier, Reuters reported.