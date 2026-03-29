Yemen's Houthis carry out 'second military operation' against Israel

Yemen's Houthis on Sunday announced a "second military operation" targeting Israel in a significant escalation of the ongoing West Asia conflict, using a barrage of cruise missiles and drones against what it described as "vital and military sites" in southern occupied Palestine.

In a statement posted on Telegram, Yahya Saree, the Houthis' military spokesperson, said that the operation was launched as part of the "Holy Jihad Battle" and coincided with military actions by allied groups, including forces in Iran and Hezbollah in Lebanon. He added that the second operation "successfully achieved its objectives."

"Forces carried out the second military operation in the "Holy Jihad Battle" with a barrage of cruise missiles and drones targeting several vital and military sites belonging to the Zionist enemy in southern occupied Palestine. This operation coincided with the military operations being carried out by our mujahideen brothers in Iran and Hezbollah in Lebanon, and, by the grace of Allah, it successfully achieved its objectives," the statement read.