Yen falls to weakest level against dollar since 1986 amid rate gap

The yen fell to its weakest level against the US dollar since 1986, a milestone likely to generate unease in Japan and put traders on high alert for possible intervention by the authorities.

The currency depreciated 0.2 per cent to touch 161.98 against the dollar in New York trading overnight, breaching the 161.95 level reached in July 2024 during an earlier campaign by Japan to support the exchange rate. It extended its decline to 162.33 at 10:55 am in Tokyo on Tuesday.

The last time the yen traded at this level, it was moving in the opposite direction, midway through a massive, years-long rally that followed a currency accord engineered by the United States. This time, the yen is weakening, even as Japan emerges from an economic slowdown that lasted for a generation. The weaker currency is boosting exporters' profits and helping the country's stock market reach record highs.