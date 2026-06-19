'You can't kill your way to security': JD Vance's blunt warning to Israel

US Vice President JD Vance has lashed out at Israeli critics of the US-Iran deal , arguing that Israel cannot simply “kill your way out” of every national security challenge, reported Reuters.

Vance's remarks mark a rare public rebuke of Israel from a top official figure in the Trump administration and underscore growing strains between Washington DC and Tel Aviv over the US-Iran agreement aimed at ending the war.

Why did Vance attack Israeli critics of the US-Iran deal?

jD Vance was defending the agreement reached this week to end the conflict with Iran, a deal that has drawn fierce criticism from both US and Israeli critics.

Critics argue that the agreement fails to address Iran's ballistic missile programme and does not provide a clear roadmap for dismantling Tehran's nuclear facilities. Israeli officials have also expressed concern that the deal limits Israel's ability to continue military operations against Hezbollah in Lebanon Vance directed his criticism at members of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu 's government who had denounced the agreement and personally attacked US President Donald Trump. "Donald J Trump is the only head of state in the entire world who is sympathetic to the nation of Israel at this moment in time, and he happens to be the head of state of the world's superpower," Vance said, according to The New York Times. "If I was in the cabinet of the Israeli government, I might not be attacking the only powerful ally that I have anywhere left in the entire world," he added.

Which Israeli leaders did Vance target? Vance specifically criticised Israel's far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, both of whom have strongly opposed the US-Iran agreement. Ben-Gvir, a key figure in Netanyahu's governing coalition, has repeatedly argued that the deal is harmful to Israel and has insisted that Israeli troops should remain deployed in Lebanon. Questioning the Israeli hardliners' approach, Vance said, "What is your exact proposal? You're a country of 9 million people. You can't just kill your way out of solving every single national security problem that you have." He further said that the backlash against the agreement reflected a deeper mistrust of the United States. "I find this whole freakout in Israel a little bit odd because I think that it comes from a place of mistrust, and I think that America has earned the trust of that region of the world," Vance said.

Ben-Gvir responded sharply on X, writing: "This is the proposal ... To deal with the Nazis of the 21st century, just as the United States dealt with the Nazis of the 20th century." According to Reuters, senior Israeli officials, speaking anonymously, have said the agreement is bad for Israel because it fails to address concerns surrounding Iran's nuclear and ballistic missile capabilities, a position they claim is widely shared across Israel's leadership. ‘Trump is Israel’s only real friend’ While defending the agreement, Vance delivered what may be his strongest warning yet to Netanyahu's cabinet. He argued that Israel remains heavily dependent on American military and diplomatic support and should not take that backing for granted. Vance reminded Israeli leaders that roughly two-thirds of the weapons that helped defend Israel were American-made and funded by US taxpayers.

"The problem for Israel is not Donald J Trump and anybody in Israel who thinks their biggest problem is the President of the United States needs to wake up and smell the reality of the situation that country is in," Vance said. How did Trump respond to the growing criticism? Shortly after Vance's remarks, Trump sought to reinforce support for the agreement and called on all parties in the region to uphold their commitments. In a social media post, Trump said he expected a complete ceasefire across the region. "We expect a complete Ceasefire on all fronts, including Lebanon, Hezbollah, and Israel," Trump wrote.

The President has also urged restraint from both Israel and Hezbollah following renewed exchanges of fire since the agreement was announced. Are tensions emerging between Trump and Netanyahu? Vance's comments represent the latest sign of a growing divergence between the Trump administration and Netanyahu's government, just months after the two sides coordinated military strikes against Iran. While the US views the agreement as an opportunity to prevent a broader regional conflict, several members of Netanyahu's cabinet have publicly criticised the deal, creating an unusual rift between close allies. Vance's message, that Israel is increasingly isolated and reliant on American support, has highlighted how the relationship has been tested by the Iran conflict and disagreements over Israel's military strategy in Lebanon.

How are Lebanon strikes adding to tensions? Israel's continued military operations in southern Lebanon have emerged as another flashpoint between Washington and Tel Aviv. Despite the US-Iran agreement, both Israel and Hezbollah have continued exchanging attacks, raising fears that the ceasefire could unravel. Vance has criticised Israeli strikes against Hezbollah targets in Beirut, pointing to civilian casualties and warning that such actions risk undermining ongoing diplomatic efforts. While acknowledging Israel's right to defend itself, he argued that the country must also respect the peace process. In recent days, Trump has similarly expressed concern over Israel's military conduct. Speaking during the G7 Summit in France, he criticised Israel's rules of engagement and urged greater restraint.

Trump said Netanyahu could use a "softer touch" in dealing with Hezbollah and indicated that some Israeli military actions had gone too far. "I have a great relationship" with Netanyahu, Trump said, but added that he "didn't like that he did an attack, that was too much," according to the BBC. What has Netanyahu said about Israel's position? In his first public comments since the agreement was announced, Netanyahu stressed that Israel values its relationship with the United States but would continue occupying parts of southern Lebanon for security reasons. "This requires maintaining the security strip in southern Lebanon; it requires that we not leave there as long as Israel's security needs require it," Netanyahu said, according to Reuters.