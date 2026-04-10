Zelenskyy aide sees Ukraine nearing deal; Kremlin plays down US talks

Ukraine’s top negotiator with Russia said he sees progress toward a potential peace deal with the Kremlin, adding that a resolution to the war may not take long to achieve.

While negotiations to end Europe’s bloodiest conflict since World War II have publicly yielded few results, Kyrylo Budanov expressed optimism that the talks are evolving toward a settlement. “They all understand the war needs to end. That’s why they are negotiating,” Budanov said in an interview with Bloomberg. “I don’t think it will be long.”

However, the Kremlin said on Friday that a visit to the United States by Russian President Vladimir Putin’s special investment envoy did not mean that negotiations on a possible peace deal in Ukraine had resumed.