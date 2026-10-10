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'Zelenskyy failed to make a deal': Trump says Ukraine needs new president

Speaking at the White House Saturday, Trump said, "I suggest they get a new leader who can make a deal,"adding that "for some reason (Zelenskyy) never does"

Donald Trump,Trump, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Zelenskyy
Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: Reuters)
AP Washington
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 10 2026 | 10:46 PM IST
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US President Donald Trump says it's time for Ukraine to get a new president, suggesting current Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has not done enough to end huis country's war with Russia.

Speaking at the White House Saturday, Trump said, "I suggest they get a new leader who can make a deal,"adding that "for some reason (Zelenskyy) never does".

Trump also suggested that if he had been US president in 2022, "that war would have never started. There was no reason that that war with Ukraine and Russia started. It started due to incompetence." Zelenskyy has "lost 30% of your country and you've had over a million people go between the two of them, over 2 million people killed. That's a war that should have never started. And I think it's time for Ukraine to get a new president.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :Donald TrumpZelenskyyRussia Ukraine Conflict

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First Published: Oct 10 2026 | 10:45 PM IST

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