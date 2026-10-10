'Zelenskyy failed to make a deal': Trump says Ukraine needs new president

US President Donald Trump says it's time for Ukraine to get a new president, suggesting current Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has not done enough to end huis country's war with Russia.

Speaking at the White House Saturday, Trump said, "I suggest they get a new leader who can make a deal,"adding that "for some reason (Zelenskyy) never does".

Trump also suggested that if he had been US president in 2022, "that war would have never started. There was no reason that that war with Ukraine and Russia started. It started due to incompetence." Zelenskyy has "lost 30% of your country and you've had over a million people go between the two of them, over 2 million people killed. That's a war that should have never started. And I think it's time for Ukraine to get a new president.