Zelenskyy urged to curtail Russia energy strikes, proposes truce

By Aliaksandr Kudrytski

Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Kyiv has been urged by some of its global partners to scale back attacks on Russian oil infrastructure following turmoil on global energy markets.

The Ukrainian president said he was ready to stop hitting Russian facilities if Moscow halts its own attacks, according to audio responses to questions from reporters posted on Monday. Kyiv is ready for a ceasefire any time and a truce for Easter is one option, he said.

The Ukrainian president didn’t say which countries made the request that came as Kyiv has ramped up attacks in recent weeks on Russian refineries, export pipelines and sea terminals to undercut a key source of revenue for Moscow’s war machine.

“If Russia is ready to stop striking Ukrainian energy, we won’t be returning the strikes against their energy,” Zelenskyy said. Ukrainian attacks have coincided with a surge in global crude prices after Iran moved to close the Strait of Hormuz, through which a fifth of global crude supplies travels, in response to US-Israeli air strikes. Washington has let countries buy more Russian oil in a bid to curb the shock. Repeated attacks on Russia’s Ust-Luga oil terminal on the Baltic Sea over the last week led to several drones veering off course and crashing in Latvia, Estonia and Finland.