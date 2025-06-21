Home / World News

'Mindbogglingly' historic deal with Harvard may be near, says Trump

Trump's upbeat tone hints at a major shift in a key controversy of his term, as he accused US colleges of antisemitism and slammed them for promoting what he calls a liberal bias

Updated On: 21 Jun 2025 | 9:51 AM IST

Trump brokers Congo-Rwanda peace deal, says he deserves Nobel Prize

Trump announced Congo-Rwanda peace deal with Secretary of State Marco Rubio, calling it a 'great day for Africa' and hinting he deserves a Nobel Peace Prize

Updated On: 21 Jun 2025 | 9:28 AM IST

Harvard secures longer reprieve from Trump's ban on foreign students

US Judge Allison Burroughs granted Harvard a preliminary injunction blocking the Trump administration's May 22 order to revoke its ability to enrol international students

Updated On: 21 Jun 2025 | 9:17 AM IST

Ex-Columbia grad student Mahmoud Khalil released from ICE custody

Khalil claimed he'd been unlawfully held in retaliation for his activities to oppose Israel's war in Gaza with Hamas

Updated On: 21 Jun 2025 | 8:56 AM IST

Pakistan nominates Trump for 2026 Nobel Peace Prize after Munir's US visit

Islamabad praises Trump's role in defusing India-Pakistan tensions while New Delhi continues to deny third-party mediation

Updated On: 21 Jun 2025 | 8:41 AM IST

UK heat wave could claim nearly 600 lives this week, scientists warn

Saturday is expected to be the deadliest day, with an estimate of 266 heat-related deaths, nearly half of which could be recorded in London, according to the researchers

Updated On: 21 Jun 2025 | 8:39 AM IST

US universities win case striking down agency's 15% research cost cap

Judge Talwani struck down the cap on Friday, finding it "arbitrary, capricious and contrary to the law," granting summary judgment to the suing schools plus the Association of American Universities

Updated On: 21 Jun 2025 | 7:49 AM IST

US Fed Reserve says labour market balanced, points to immigration slowdown

The report described the labor market as being in 'solid shape', with jobs growing at a 'moderate' pace and the unemployment rate low

Updated On: 21 Jun 2025 | 12:50 AM IST

Russia advancing long-term economic cooperation plans with India: Putin

Putin announced that Moscow is advancing long-term economic cooperation plans with its key partners, including India

Updated On: 21 Jun 2025 | 12:24 AM IST

No OPEC+ action needed amid Iran-Israel conflict, says Putin on oil market

Oil prices have rallied as a week-old air war between Israel and Iran escalated and uncertainty about potential US involvement kept investors on edge

Updated On: 21 Jun 2025 | 12:20 AM IST

SoftBank pitches $1 trillion AI, robotics hub in US to TSMC, Trump team

SoftBank officials are keen to have the Taiwanese maker of Nvidia Corp.'s advanced AI chips play a prominent role in the project

Updated On: 21 Jun 2025 | 12:13 AM IST

Israel, Iran launch strikes week into war as diplomatic efforts take shape

Trump has been weighing whether to attack Iran by striking its well-defended Fordo uranium enrichment facility, which is buried under a mountain and widely considered to be out of reach

Updated On: 20 Jun 2025 | 11:49 PM IST

Armenian PM meets Erdogan in rare Turkey visit to reset strained ties

The talks between the two countries, which have no formal diplomatic ties, were expected to centre on the possible reopening of their joint border as well as the war between Israel and Iran

Updated On: 20 Jun 2025 | 11:07 PM IST

'Grave war crimes': Iran slams Israeli attacks at UN Human Rights Council

Iran's foreign minister's statement comes as the conflict between the two countries entered its second week, with hostilities continuing to escalate

Updated On: 20 Jun 2025 | 10:24 PM IST

Kenya's ex-PM disappointed Adani deal for JKI airport expansion failed

Odinga, while speaking on the second day of the National Executive Retreat in Karen in Nairobi, also said that the deal was politicised, resulting in its cancellation

Updated On: 20 Jun 2025 | 8:52 PM IST

Chinese tech giants chase expansion in Brazil amid global trade pressures

As a result, some of China's biggest internet and e-commerce brands have set their sights on establishing themselves as household names in other parts of the world

Updated On: 20 Jun 2025 | 6:02 PM IST

What Happens if Trump Decides to Strike Iran or Assassinate Its Leader?

If the United States bombs an underground uranium enrichment facility in Iran or kills the country's supreme leader, it could kick off a more dangerous and unpredictable phase in the war

Updated On: 20 Jun 2025 | 5:58 PM IST

What is Samson Option, Israel's nuclear threat that's no longer a theory?

As missile strikes escalate across the region, Israel's nuclear doctrine, the Samson Option, is no longer a Cold War relic but a live deterrent shaping West Asia's most volatile flashpoint

Updated On: 20 Jun 2025 | 5:52 PM IST

US strike on Iran would expose limits of China's influence in region

China, which depends on Iran for oil and to counter American influence, has a lot to lose from a wider war. But there's not much it can do about it

Updated On: 20 Jun 2025 | 5:33 PM IST

China signals willingness to cooperate with US on fentanyl, deportations

China offers to work with the US on narcotics control and migrant repatriation, while warning Washington to uphold mutual respect - a step towards easing trade tensions

Updated On: 20 Jun 2025 | 3:41 PM IST