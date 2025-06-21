Home
Popular Search
'Mindbogglingly' historic deal with Harvard may be near, says Trump
Trump's upbeat tone hints at a major shift in a key controversy of his term, as he accused US colleges of antisemitism and slammed them for promoting what he calls a liberal bias
Trump brokers Congo-Rwanda peace deal, says he deserves Nobel Prize
Trump announced Congo-Rwanda peace deal with Secretary of State Marco Rubio, calling it a 'great day for Africa' and hinting he deserves a Nobel Peace Prize
Harvard secures longer reprieve from Trump's ban on foreign students
US Judge Allison Burroughs granted Harvard a preliminary injunction blocking the Trump administration's May 22 order to revoke its ability to enrol international students
Ex-Columbia grad student Mahmoud Khalil released from ICE custody
Khalil claimed he'd been unlawfully held in retaliation for his activities to oppose Israel's war in Gaza with Hamas
Pakistan nominates Trump for 2026 Nobel Peace Prize after Munir's US visit
Islamabad praises Trump's role in defusing India-Pakistan tensions while New Delhi continues to deny third-party mediation
UK heat wave could claim nearly 600 lives this week, scientists warn
Saturday is expected to be the deadliest day, with an estimate of 266 heat-related deaths, nearly half of which could be recorded in London, according to the researchers
US universities win case striking down agency's 15% research cost cap
Judge Talwani struck down the cap on Friday, finding it "arbitrary, capricious and contrary to the law," granting summary judgment to the suing schools plus the Association of American Universities
US Fed Reserve says labour market balanced, points to immigration slowdown
The report described the labor market as being in 'solid shape', with jobs growing at a 'moderate' pace and the unemployment rate low
Russia advancing long-term economic cooperation plans with India: Putin
Putin announced that Moscow is advancing long-term economic cooperation plans with its key partners, including India
No OPEC+ action needed amid Iran-Israel conflict, says Putin on oil market
Oil prices have rallied as a week-old air war between Israel and Iran escalated and uncertainty about potential US involvement kept investors on edge
SoftBank pitches $1 trillion AI, robotics hub in US to TSMC, Trump team
SoftBank officials are keen to have the Taiwanese maker of Nvidia Corp.'s advanced AI chips play a prominent role in the project
Israel, Iran launch strikes week into war as diplomatic efforts take shape
Trump has been weighing whether to attack Iran by striking its well-defended Fordo uranium enrichment facility, which is buried under a mountain and widely considered to be out of reach
Armenian PM meets Erdogan in rare Turkey visit to reset strained ties
The talks between the two countries, which have no formal diplomatic ties, were expected to centre on the possible reopening of their joint border as well as the war between Israel and Iran
'Grave war crimes': Iran slams Israeli attacks at UN Human Rights Council
Iran's foreign minister's statement comes as the conflict between the two countries entered its second week, with hostilities continuing to escalate
Kenya's ex-PM disappointed Adani deal for JKI airport expansion failed
Odinga, while speaking on the second day of the National Executive Retreat in Karen in Nairobi, also said that the deal was politicised, resulting in its cancellation
Chinese tech giants chase expansion in Brazil amid global trade pressures
As a result, some of China's biggest internet and e-commerce brands have set their sights on establishing themselves as household names in other parts of the world
What Happens if Trump Decides to Strike Iran or Assassinate Its Leader?
If the United States bombs an underground uranium enrichment facility in Iran or kills the country's supreme leader, it could kick off a more dangerous and unpredictable phase in the war
What is Samson Option, Israel's nuclear threat that's no longer a theory?
As missile strikes escalate across the region, Israel's nuclear doctrine, the Samson Option, is no longer a Cold War relic but a live deterrent shaping West Asia's most volatile flashpoint
US strike on Iran would expose limits of China's influence in region
China, which depends on Iran for oil and to counter American influence, has a lot to lose from a wider war. But there's not much it can do about it
China signals willingness to cooperate with US on fentanyl, deportations
China offers to work with the US on narcotics control and migrant repatriation, while warning Washington to uphold mutual respect - a step towards easing trade tensions