Citroën C5 Aircross is a comfy but pricey launch by the French car-maker

Most car-makers that look to enter India come with a small car, a sporty sedan or gingerly experiment to see if they can create a product that is in tune with a cost-sensitive market of choosy customers. Citroën has been a contrarian on these counts.

The French brand has come in with a largish SUV that is quirky, originally designed for the European market and priced high at around Rs 32 lakh ex-showroom, which means around Rs 35 lakh on the road. This isn’t a bad thing. After all, the Jeep Compass and other premium SUVs in the Volkswagen stable that include the Tiguan ...